Remembering Every Wrestler Who Passed Away In 2024
2024 was a huge year in professional wrestling across the board. From Cody Rhodes completing his story to Sting's emotional retirement match, the year had plenty of happy moments. However, the wrestling world would also experience its share of sorrow.
Amid the memorable moments and controversies galore, there has also been tragedy with several legends sadly passing away this year. Wrestling lost legends like Sid Vicious, Ole Anderson and Kevin Sullivan, that are remembered for their contributions, while even some younger talent that unfortunately had their careers cut short.
From The Wild Samoans to Virgil, here is a tribute to every wrestler who passed away in 2024.
Sika Anoa'i
There is no denying WWE's highly successful 2024 can be credited to The Bloodline, but the start of the group's dynasty began with The Wild Samoans.
One half of the WWE Hall of Fame tag team, Sika Anoa'i is viewed by many fans as the patriarch of the Bloodline dynasty that currently consists of his son and former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
Sika Anoa'i sadly passed away on June 25, 2024. The cause of his death was not disclosed, but the family said he "passed away peacefully."
At the insistence of his brother, Sika followed in his footsteps and began training to become a pro wrestler in the early 1970s and made his debut for Stampede Wrestling in 1973. The Wild Samoans made their way to WWE in 1980 and became one of the company's top duos.
Anoa'i is the father of the late WWE star Rosey. He is also the co-owner of The Wild Samoan Training Facility with his brother Afa, which has helped to train WWE legends like Batista.
Managed by Lou Albano during the rise in pro wrestling during the 80s, Afa and Sika Anoa'i became two-time WWE Tag Team Champions during their initial run in the company. After a few years away, The Wild Samoans returned and won the WWE Tag Team Championships for a third time.
The Wild Samoans spent time in various promotions, including NJPW. Sika later left WWE in 1987 before returning for one final match at WrestleMania IV and also a run as a manager as well. Various photos of the family together were shared from Sika's funeral this past summer.
Afa Anoa'i
Often regarded as forefather to one of the greatest dynasties in pro wrestling history, Afa Anoa'i is the other half of The Wild Samoans and a WWE Hall of Famer.
Starting his career in 1971 alongside his brother, Afa trained with Rocky Johnson and Peter Maivia. Maivia acted as a mentor for the two brothers throughout their careers. The Anoa'i brothers became known as The Wild Samoans and went on to wrestle in WWE, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Mid-South Pro Wrestling, and more companies across three decades.
Anoa'i transitioned to a solo managerial role in 1992, most notably managing The Headshrinkers who went on to also win tag team gold. As previously mentioned, Afa and Sika further helped the future of the business with The Wild Samoan Training Facility.
Afa went on to wrestle his final match in 1994, but got back in the ring again for another retirement bout in 2014 at the age of 71.
At the age of 80, Anoa'i died on August 16, 2024 nearly two months after his brother, Sika. He sadly passed away due to a heart attack after years of medical complications.
From The Usos to Rikishi, the Anoa'i family have often credited Afa as the pioneer and the infleunce of The Wild Samoans for its importance. Without Afa and Sika Anoa'i, the critically-acclaimed Bloodline storyline of today's WWE would not exist.
Akebono
Akebono Taro is most known for his contributions to the sumo and wrestling world that saw him reach heights in both industries.
Becoming a successful sumo star in Japan, Taro, real name Chadwick Rowan, transitioned to the world of pro wrestling with a WWE debut in 2005, most famously competing in a sumo match against Big Show at WrestleMania 21. Making two more appearances in the company, this is how many fans to this day remember Akebono.
Following his brief WWE run, Akebono wrestled in NJPW, Dragon Gate and more before retiring in 2017 due to heart issues.
Passing away at age 54 on April 11, 2024, reports from Japan read that Akebono died due to heart failure after battling those heart complications that caused him to be unable to walk.
Kevin Sullivan
Highly regarded as one of wrestling's most creative minds, Kevin Sullivan is a bonafide legend with more than four decades of contributions to this industry. One of the most notoriously evil characters of the 1980s and 90s, Sullivan had a brawling style that produced some memorable spectacles that put his name on the map.
Sadly, Sullivan died after complications due to an emergency surgery on August 9 after an unfortunate incident.
At the age of 74, Sullivan reportedly suffered an accident in May 2024 while at a fan signing in Florida that led to him undergoing emergency surgery to save his leg, but he suffered sepsis and encephalitis.
Starting his career in the Boston area as an amateur wrestler, Sullivan transitioned to professional wrestling without ever training professionally. Rising to prominence in the 1980s, Sullivan wrestled for Championship Wrestling in Florida before moving on to work with Mike Rotunda and Rick Steiner in Jim Crockett Promotions.
Known as "The Taskmaster," Sullivan is best known for his work in WCW as an in-ring wrestler and backstage booker. Sullivan was the leader of the Three Faces of Fear and Dungeon of Doom, which were Hulk Hogan's main rivals upon his arrival to WCW in 1994.
Becoming a booker for the company, Sullivan's contribution to the creative end of WCW cannot be underestimated. The Taskmaster crafted some of the most compelling television for the company at their peak in the 1990s.
Sullivan is also remembered for various in-ring and personal rivalries with the likes of Chris Benoit during this period. The love triangle storyline with Benoit and Sullivan's ex-wife Nancy "Woman" Toffoloni was reflecting the real life situation where Nancy and Chris started a relationship.
In 2019, he wrestled his final match against the son of one of his other famous rivals, Brian Pillman Jr., who is now known as Lexis King in WWE NXT.
Asahi
Unfortunately for wrestling fans, the deaths in 2024 were not reserved for legends and those older in age as several wrestlers in their 20s or 30s were sadly lost as well.
At just 21 years old, Joshi wrestler Asahi tragically passed away in a reported car accident on February 1, 2024. Known for time in Ice Ribbon and Actwres girl'Z (AWG), the Joshi star debuted at the mere age of 14 and gained success with title wins over the course of the next seven years. Asahi's last match was on January 31 show for AWG.
John Klinger (Bad Bones)
Better known to wrestling fans as Bad Bones, John Klinger had established himself as a mainstay of the UK independent wrestling scene through his time competing with companies like PROGRESS, ICW and EVOLVE.
Winning numerous titles in Europe, Klinger later got his biggest exposure from appearances for TNA Wrestling in 2011, 2014 and 2017, most notably being involved in the Gut Check series.
Current WWE star and current SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis was among the talent who honored Bad Bones' passing. The two previously worked with one another in TNA and on the indies.
Klinger died of a heart attack at the age of 40 on May 20 shockingly just nine days after his final match against Flash Morgan Webster. Klinger was set to wrestle his retirement match in September before his passing.
Francisco Ciatso
Independent wrestler Francisco Ciatso died at the age of 48 on January 21 with his cause of death not made public. Mainly based on the Florida independent scene, Ciatso will be a less known name for most fans.
Despite firmly established on the indies, Ciatso also wrestled for NWA, TNA-NWA and more. He was known for having a hard hitting and aggressive style in the ring.
Beginning his career in 1996, Ciatso also appeared for Deep South Wrestling and competed on WWE Heat in May 2006. Former WWE star and current AEW/ROH guest star Matt Cardona paid tribute to Ciatso on social media.
Anthony Gaines
Debuting on the independent scene in 2014, Anthony Gaines, real name Anthony Nicomenti Jr., rose to viral fame in 2018 at an ESW show when former TNA Wrestling star Ace Romero pounced him out of the ring.
The 30 year old Anthony Gaines sadly passed away on February 24. The cause of Gaines' death is still not known at the time of this writing. Our thoughts and condolences to his family.
Chris Markoff
The wrestler known as "The Macedonian Madman," Markoff was more of a journeyman starting his career with American Wrestling Association (AWA).
Markoff was born in Yugoslavia and raised in the Minnesota area. He appeared under various names throughout his time in the business, including Chris Jelevarov, Chris Markov and Harry Madison.
Markoff is a former tag team champion for World Wrestling Association where he teamed with Lanny Poffo. Poffo, the brother of late WWE legend Macho Man Randy Savage, later left the promotion to join WWE. In 1981, Markoff received his biggest break working with the NWA and Jim Crockett Promotions where he won gold as well.
Markoff died on February 10 after suffering a stroke at the beginning of 2024. Real name Risto Zelevarov, he passed away at the age of 85 years old.
Liger Rivera
Known for his run in Empire Wrestling Federation, Liger Rivera is an independent wrestler who held gold in numerous promotions since debuting in 2001.
Sadly, Rivera died on October 22 at the age of 37. Liger was reportedly hospitalized with a medically induced coma prior to his passing. Empire Wrestling Federation informed their fans via social media about his death.
Rivera held several titles in EWF, including the tag team titles with current NJPW star and former WWE Cruiserweight Champion TJP. Rivera also spent time with Hoodslam as Bat Samuel. Hoodslam also did a ten bell salute on the show following his passing.
WWE star and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce paid tribute to Rivera in a YouTube video posted by EWF to honor his time with the promotion.
Sycho Sid/Sid Vicious/Sid Justice
Sid Eudy, better known by the monikers of Sycho Sid, Sid Vicious and Sid Justice, became one of WWE's top stars in the 1990s. Known by various monikers, Sid became one of wrestling's most feared and intimidating big men thanks to his impressive size, physique and intense promos.
Debuting in 1987, Sid began his career in Continental Championship Wrestling under a mask as Lord Humungous. Working for WCW and WWE, Sid Vicious would eventually become one of the most prominently featured monster heels of the 1990s.
Sid was a four-time world champion in professional wrestling with two reigns as WWE Champion and two reigns as WCW World Heavyweight Champion. His most notable rivalries had to be against Shawn Michaels, Sting and Goldberg. His final WWE match was against Heath Slater in June 2012, while his last wrestling bout was in 2017.
Sid Eudy sadly passed away at the age of 63 on August 26 after years of battling cancer. His son announced his death on Facebook, noting he died of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Several legendary wrestlers and promotions paid tribute to Sycho Sid following his passing, including WWE, Sting and Ric Flair.
Ole Anderson
Despite his history as a wrestler and a booker, Ole Anderson's greatest contribution to the professional wrestling industry is unquestionably being one of the founding members of the legendary Four Horsemen stable with Ric Flair, Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard.
Real name Alan Robert Rogowski, Anderson first worked alongside his kayfabe brother Gene Anderson in a tag team after training to become a wrestler.
Ole most notably worked for Georgia Championship Wrestling and Jim Crockett Promotions as a wrestler and a booker. Due to the strength of his work there, Ole would go on to be part of the WCW executive team and booking committee during the early 1990s.
Anderson was eventually fired by WCW when Eric Bischoff took over the promotion and he later retired from professional wrestling in 1996. He is also known for forever hating Vince McMahon thanks to the expansion and takeover of the territories in the 1980s, which included allegedly threatening to "kill" him on several occasions.
Ole Anderson sadly passed away at the age of 81 on February 27. Ole's cause of death has not yet been revealed, but he was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2007.
Paul Vachon
Starting in the business in 1957, Paul "The Butcher" Vachon became known as one of wrestling's most notorious heels. Spending time in NWA, AWA, WWE, WCW and Georgia Championship Wrestling, Vachon was known for his unconventional look and wild savage persona that made him a unique heel that stood out.
Paul also won the AWA Tag Team Championship with his brother "Mad Dog" Vachon and is also the adoptive father of WWE legend Luna Vachon. Luna is recognized by many fans as a women's wrestling pioneer who became one of the most prominently featured female stars for WWE during the 1990s.
Vachon has faced past legends, such as Andre The Giant during their time in AWA. He retired from the business in 1985 and went on to join the New Democratic Party, running as a federal candidate numerous years.
Paul "The Butcher" Vachon died on February 29 at the age of 86 after having a brain tumor removed in 2023. He also suffered from throat and colon cancers throughout his life as well as diabetes.
Yutaka Yoshie
Japanese Puroresu legend Yotaka Yoshie transitioned from Judo to pro wrestling in 1994, beginning his training in the New Japan Pro Wrestling dojo.
Yoshie passed away at the age of 50 following a match after suddenly falling ill in the locker room on March 10. Following his death, the cause of his passing was revealed to be arteriosclerosis, or hardening of the arteries.
After breaking his leg in his second ever match, Yutaka's first major bout came in 1998 where he competed in the world renowned Tokyo Dome. He went on to win numerous championships in AJPW, New Japan and Pro Wrestling Zero1.
James Castle
At RevPro Summer Sizzler 2024, Gideon Grey defeated Dan Magee in a tribute match to late RevPro original James Castle. At the young age of 35, British independent wrestler James Castle died on June 15 following a long battle with acute myeloid leukemia.
Most notably working for RevPro starting in 2013, Castle became a stalwart of the British independent scene in The Revolutionists tag team with Sha Samuels. The duo won the RevPro Undisputed Tag Team Championships in 2015 and held it for a year.
One of the first students of the RevPro Portsmouth School, Castle also spent time with IPW, X Wrestling Alliance and The Wrestling League before calling it a career in 2019 when he received his first cancer diagnosis.
Scott Henson
Starting off on the backyard wrestling scene in 2000, Scott Henson transitioned to pro wrestling in 2002 where he worked across the Pacific Northwest scene and eventually the British Columbia indies.
Henson passed away on June 16 at the age of 40 after 24 years in the business. AEW referee Aubrey Edwards notably paid tribute to the wrestler known as Big Cat Scott Henson, calling him "the PNW underground wrestling scene."
Henson is also known as a podcaster and gamer with a strong following for his "The Worst Year of Our Lives" show.
Harold Hogue (Ice Train)
Harold Hogue, best remembered as Ice Train in WCW, debuted in July 1993. Ice Train later became a mainstay of the company's mid-card and teamed with Scott Norton, known as "Fire N Ice" during the beginnings of Nitro.
With his impressive physique and strength, Ice Train was looked to be a strong prospect for the future of WCW. He would later part of the New Blood Faction and known as M.J. Smooth during the 2000s.
Hogue passed away on January 23 at the age of 56 years old. WCW legend and WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page announced Hogue's passing on social media. The two spent several years coming up together in the WCW system and were friends for years after retirement.
Tony Jones
"Shooter" Tony Jones wrestled for Ultimate Pro Wrestling and Xtreme Pro Wrestling. Spending years on the indie scene, Jones has helped several young talent to improve in the ring due to his collegiate background.
Jones passed away at 53 years old on April 14. Besides his time on the independent scene, Jones also made two appearances for WWE in 1998 and then again in 2007.
Virgil
Mike Jones, better known by wrestling fans as WWE's Virgil or WCW's Vincent, began his career as Soul Train Jones in the Championship Wrestling Association in 1985.
Eventually moving on to WWE in 1986 where he became Virgil, he became regularly featured as the bodyguard of Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase. He became a mainstay of the 1980s era for WWE.
Jones died peacefully in the hospital on February 28 at the age of 72. This came after a few years of dealing with dementia and being diagnosed with stage two colon cancer. He suffered two additional strokes on February 24 before passing away four days later.
Leaving WWE in the 1990s, Virgil went on to become Vincent in WCW and joined the New World Order stable. Jones' last major wrestling appearance came on AEW television in 2019.
His most notable WWE angle saw Virgil eventually turn on Million Dollar Man after years of abuse and defeat him for the Million Dollar Championship at SummerSlam 1991. This was the WWE legend's only title win in the company.