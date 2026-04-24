Rey Mysterio Discusses His Responsibility to Lucha Libre, Makes Major Announcement (Exclusive)

Rey Mysterio made his triumphant return to the WWE at WrestleMania 42 over the weekend in Las Vegas.

After being out of action due to injury, Mysterio wrestled Penta, JD McDonagh, Rusev, Je'Von Evans, and Dragon Lee in a ladder match for the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship. Mysterio didn't win the championship, but he proved once again to be in good health after a long run in the pro wrestling industry.

Not only has Mysterio been in the pro wrestling business for decades, but he's also become the signature face of lucha libre wrestling because of his innovation and popularity over the years.

In an exclusive interview with The Takedown on SI, Mysterio opened up on whether or not he feels a responsibility to the lucha libre culture that he's been helping carry. Mysterio also talked about the business of his character and made a major announcement.

"I've never really looked at it as a responsibility," Mysterio said of being a face of the lucha libre culture. "I remember watching my idols, you know, the wrestlers that I grew up watching, and I always wanted to emulate them. To be like them in some way, form or fashion.

"Overall, every step that I've taken forward, I've never put the pressure on myself, on making sure that it's being done correctly. It kind of just kind of happens with emotion, with the heart, and the passion that I have for the sport and to have this sport be recognized worldwide."

Mysterio was sure to remind me that lucha libre had been around for a century and that he's been a small part of that history, while getting new fans interested in the style.

"We started to invest in letting the fans know that this is our roots," Mysterio said. "This is where we come from. And not just Rey Mysterio, but La Parka, Juventud Guerrero ... we had a group of guys that were coming from the lucha libre background that were setting their mark again. I was fortunate enough and blessed that I was the one who stayed (around) and here I am continuing to represent lucha libre in the biggest way possible."

Rey Mysterio to make major toy release along with his television series

Rey Mysterio | Netflix

Being the face of lucha libre has created many new business ventures outside of the ring for Mysterio. Mysterio helped create a television series called Rey Mysterio vs. The Darkness, but that's not all.

Mysterio revealed that he and the television series will release a vinyl collectible on April 28. Mysterio talked about the development of the series, the toy, and the business of his gimmick.

"We spent 11 years working on this project," Mysterio said. "Ever since I entered WWE back in 2002, I've always envisioned myself being part of a cartoon, animated series, or something relatable. When this opportunity came to the table, it was a no-brainer.

"It's almost like we're telling my life story inside this animated series that is full of impactful messages and the history and the culture of Mexico and lucha libre. It's a very joyful animated series that not only kids can watch, but families can watch together."

Rey Mysterio vs. The Darkness | Rey Mysterio

"Set to release on April, the drop draws directly from the stylized universe of Rey Mysterio vs The Darkness, blending lucha libre iconography with bold, animated storytelling," a press release on the toy said.

"Designed by Calavera Hnos, the figure reimagines Mysterio as both hero and myth, capturing the duality of light vs. darkness that has defined his career." You can order the toy on April 28 and get a first look below.

Rey Mysterio vinyl toy collectible | Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is a smart businessman, but said he can't take all the credit for the business choices he made over the years. However, Mysterio confirmed he is part of everything regarding his character.

"I can't take all the credit myself, because it's a team effort, most definitely," Mysterio said. "Sometimes ideas are presented to me and if they sound pleasing, if they sound like it's something that might catch on or be good for the brand, then let's try it and roll with it. It's all about being surrounded by the right team and making the right choices. Sometimes not every choice is a correct one, but at least we're always trying and we're pushing, and we're moving forward. We're coming up with new ideas constantly.

"I've always been involved with anything that has to do with my character," Mysterio said. "Anything that is related to Rey Mysterio, in every sense of the word. I think the one cool thing about this collectible item that will be dropping is the RFID integration that we put on this action figure. So there's a lot to work on. There's a lot on our teams and on myself to push forward to make this a once in a lifetime dream come true."

Rey Mysterio is a former world champion in WWE. He was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023 at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. At that event, Mysterio defeated his son, Dominik Mysterio, in a singles match.