10 Greatest Lucha Libre Wrestlers Of All Time
Lucha libre is one of the most recognized styles of pro wrestling in the world. Originating in Mexico, this style has had some of the most decorated and known wrestlers in the history of the industry.
From stars who reached unprecedented heights in Mexico to those who made a successful transition to the United States in WWE, WCW or elsewhere, the talent pool that come from lucha libre have caused transformative changes to the entire business.
Based on their in-ring ability, character work, drawing power, impact, and influence, here are the 10 greatest lucha libre wrestlers of all time.
10. Perro Aguayo
Widely regarded as one of the defining heels of the Universal Wrestling Association (UWA), Perro Aguayo put his name on the map of lucha libre over in Mexico. Being a founding father of Lucha Libre AAA, Perro was part of some iconic feuds including a three-way rivalry with Konnan and Cien Caras.
Having box office success all around Mexico, Aguayo held multiple titles, such as the UWA World Heavyweight Championship and the AAA Campeón de Campeones Championship. Crossing over to the United States, the AAA Hall of Famer became the inaugural WWF Light Heavyweight Champion and Intercontinental Tag Team Champion among other accomplishments.
9. Ray Mendoza
Starting his in-ring career in 1956, Ray Mendoza is one of the pioneers of lucha libre after transitioning from professional boxing to the pro wrestling world. The luchador established himself first in the EMLL promotion before making his way to the National Wrestling Alliance.
As one of the earliest premier rudos (heels) in lucha libre, Mendoza is a founding father of the Universal Wrestling Association. He is also the grandfather of legendary names like Villano III Jr. and El Hijo del Villano III.
8. Negro Casas
Negro Casas is one of the most iconic names in lucha libre history. Debuting in 1979, Casas' longevity in the industry dates nearly 50 years across multiple different promotions all over Mexico. The innovator of the La Mascara cradle has showcased his creativity inside the ring unlike anyone before him.
Most known for his work in CMLL, Casas won every title available to him and earned critical acclaim for his versatility inside the squared circle, including spectacular in-ring encounters against a litany of different luchadors across the past four decades. Casas currently works as a trainer for Lucha Libre AAA today.
7. Blue Demon
With an in-ring career dating back to 1948, Blue Demon is one of the most renowned luchadors to ever step foot inside the squared circle. Considered one of the biggest babyfaces in lucha libre for 40 years, he is among the most known stars to come out of Mexico.
Holding gold all over the world including the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, the luchador cemented himself as a bonafide legend. Starting his own lineage in the wrestling business, Demon is the adopted father of Blue Demon Jr. who has created his own legacy in the industry.
Crossing over to the mainstream, Demon starred in several different movies with his iconic blue and silver mask becoming famous worldwide.
6. Mistico
Mistico has become the latest example of lucha libre star becoming such a huge draw in Mexico that he transitions to the United States. Most known by North American fans as Sin Cara, the luchador made a name for himself in WWE back in 2011, but this run flamed out quickly.
Cementing his name among some of the all-time greats, Mistico became a top star for CMLL and received several awards in the process. Winning titles in Mexico, United States and Japan, Mistico has captured the imagination of fans all over the world.
In 2025, Mistico has once again solidified himself as the top draw in Mexico with CMLL relying on the luchador to sell out Arena Mexico numerous times in a row. Also, he has made appearances for AEW, NJPW and ROH along the way.
5. El Hijo del Santo
To follow in the footsteps of an icon, it takes a lot of skill, dedication and passion for the industry, which are all the things that made El Hijo del Santo one of a kind.
The youngest child of 11 to the legendary El Santo, El Hijo del Santo was able to reach heights that many second generation stars have been unable to achieve. Competing all over the world, Santo is widely regarded as one of the best in-ring workers to come out Mexico.
With stints in CMLL, AAA and WWE, El Hijo del Santo debuted in 1982 and had a career that spanned four decades, working alongside all time greats like Eddie Guerrero, Negro Casas, Octagon and Hector Garza.
4. Gory Guerrero
The pioneer of one of the greatest pro wrestling family dynasties, Gory Guerrero is an icon of lucha libre. Starting his career in 1937, the patriarch of the Guerrero family set the foundation for many wrestlers to follow in Mexico.
A prominent star for EMLL, Guerrero first made a name for himself as part of the La Pareja Atomica tag team with El Santo before moving on to singles success. Holding every title available to him in EMLL, Gory would go on to become a star in the United States.
Gory's legacy was firmly entrenched in lucha libre history by being the father of Eddie, Chavo Sr. and Hector Guerrero as well as the grandfather for Chavo Jr. The Guerrero family dynasty have their name in the record books and have been influencing the business for nearly eight decades unlike any other family before then.
3. Mil Mascaras
Mil Mascaras is another luchador who has transcended the pro wrestling industry and crossed over to starring in movies. Considered by many fans to be in the same category as lucha libre icons like El Santo and Blue Demon before him, Mascaras is often mentioned as the first international star from Mexico.
With notable stints and appearances for multiple different promotions, Mascaras has left his fingerprints all over the likes of CMLL, AAA, AJPW, NWA and WWE.
Popularizing lucha libre in the United States for many long time fans, Mascaras has held titles all over the world and was even inducted into the 2012 WWE Hall of Fame. With 20 film credits to his name, fans would be hardpressed to find a luchador who has spanned generations like Mil Mascaras.
2. Rey Mysterio
Defining lucha libre for an entire generation of fans, Rey Mysterio's career started at the age of 15 in 1989 following in the footsteps of his uncle, Rey Mysterio Sr. With his small stature, Mysterio developed an in-ring style that made the most of his speed and agility.
Coming to the United States as part of ECW in 1995 and then debuting in WCW back in 1996, the luchador mesmerized fans around the world with his brand of lucha libre. Becoming one of the greatest Cruiserweight Champions in history, Mysterio put on some of the greatest matches in WCW history against the likes of Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko and Psicosis.
Making his way to WWE in 2002, Mysterio took his career to a whole new level by gaining notoriety all over the world. Selling out arenas and a ton of merchandise, the masked superstar became a top draw for the company, while delivering some spectacular in-ring bouts.
Holding a total of 22 championships across 35-plus years in the business, Mysterio may be one of the most decorated lucha libre stars ever. The former WWE Champion made history by becoming one of the first active in-ring competitors to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2023.
Rey's legacy will continue to grow thanks to his son Dominik Mysterio who is currently one of WWE's biggest heels and the current Intercontinental Champion. If any luchador has earned the "GOAT" status, it is Rey Mysterio.
1. El Santo
Sometimes, a legend can go beyond the spectrum of the industry and become a folk hero among their native people. That is what many fans view El Santo as. Widely regarded as the original luchador, Santo is considered the greatest Mexican star of all time.
Making his debut in 1934, Santo left an indelible mark on the entire industry with a career that spanned nearly five decades. Transcending the business, the luchador crossed over to star in movies and became the subject of his own comic book.
A symbol of justice in the various films he starred in, Santo earned his legendary status in various ways. Putting CMLL on the map as the most legendary Mexican promotion, Santo has held championship gold in the company 16 times during his career.
Transitioning over to the United States, Santo captured the NWA World Middleweight and Welterweight Championships. Proving himself as a draw throughout his career, the legend still holds various box office records that still stand to this day.
Santo's family continued his legacy with his son El Hijo del Santo among the greatest luchadors in history, while his brothers and grandsons have helped grow their dynasty in lucha libre. Recognized as an icon in Mexico, his hometown built a statue in his honor.
With more than 40 years passing since the end of his in-ring career, Santo may never leave his perch as the greatest lucha libre wrestler of all time.
