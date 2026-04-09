The Amazing Red Is Humble And Grateful Despite Epic Impact On Pro Wrestling (Exclusive)

The Amazing Red appeared on screen with a magnificent looking House of Glory hat and a soft-spoken tone of voice. Odd, because Red has made a tremendously loud impact on professional wrestling.

Amazing Red spoke to The Takedown on SI in an exclusive interview ahead of his appearance at the Slam Fest events in Las Vegas over WrestleMania weekend. Red understands the impact his career had on wrestling and he isn't bitter for not getting all the flowers he deserves.

"I am not bitter," Red said. "I've grown to understand I've given to pro wrestling. Pro wrestling doesn't owe me anything and my stuff is there for the taking."

What stuff? Oh, just everything you see on WWE and AEW television each week. Red was an innovator on the independent pro wrestling circuit in the early 2000s. His fast-paced and high-flying style electrified audiences and ushered in a style that has taken over wrestling. Red was popular for his work in Ring of Honor and helped define the TNA X-Division.

Red admitted that he hears a lot about earning his flowers because of his industry impact and instead of bitterness, Red takes those remarks as respect.

"I see this a lot on social media for me," Red said. (People) saying Red deserves his flowers and, 'oh my gosh, if Red had $1 for every time someone did his moves.' Listen, I legit had a bitter moment for a couple of months when I tore my ACL and broke my tibia.

"That's when I got super bitter and it was very bad, but I've grown, I've humbled myself. (I'm) very close with my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. That changed a lot out of me. It got out a lot of bitterness, because I was very, very upset and it ruined how my life was moving. I guess you live and learn, but I've grown so much. I've taken it as a respect thing."

Teaching pro wrestling as The Amazing Red

Amazing Red is still an active performer in the ring and will wrestle Bandido at Slam Fest for House of Glory, but he's also a lead trainer at the House of Glory pro wrestling school. It's a role that Red says he enjoys as much as wrestling himself and one that he takes very seriously.

"It's weird because when (students) come into the school and they see the stuff I used to do, they're like, 'oh, we got to learn high flying crazy stuff,'" Red said. "And then they get there and they meet me, they're like, 'oh, gosh, we're going to learn just basics and chain wrestling.' I tell them a lot to work on their bodies, because their bodies absorb a lot.

(Our bodies absorb) a lot of the pain that we're going to go through, and if you're very, very tiny or out of shape, it is going to hurt you way more and you're going to stop your longevity in this business. I just go by common sense. I tell them this is going to hurt you. I try not to lie to them. I try to be as truthful as I can."

Red is scheduled to participate in the House of Glory event at Slam Fest at The Palms during WrestleMania weekend. The show is on April 16 and like a lot matches he takes now, he's wrestling a dream opponent.

Bandido vs Amazing Red. Two of the best high flyers in the world will battle in Las Vegas.



Have you gotten your tickets yet? ⬇️https://t.co/m6xcUTzEXx pic.twitter.com/LJkIv27V1F — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) March 29, 2026

"Bandido was one of the guys that was on my list for a long time," Red said. "Awesome wrestler. Amazing wrestler. And you know, people before him. I just pick guys that are just intriguing to me. I'm so humble and blessed to even be in the predicament like that. Like, who am I?"

"Humbly speaking, a lot of people were just calling me out, and saying 'hey, I want to work for you guys. And we start picking people and they go, I want to wrestle Red ... I'm still young, you know what I mean, but there's just certain injuries where you just can't get it better until you get some some time off. But, then a lot of these matches started happening where they were calling me out and it kind of gave me like a motivation to just stick with it. But, I want to be very smart about this. I don't want to wrestle everybody that calls me out. I want to wrestle matches that I think make more sense for me at this point."

Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone | All Elite Wrestling

Amazing Red is still very much plugged into the mainstream pro wrestling scene and works with some of the biggest stars in the business. Who? AEW star, Mercedes Moné.

"First of all, Mercedes Moné. Amazing," Red said. "She's always been loyal man. Always just coming back to us and knowing her roots. That's how I am. So, I love that more about her... Ever since she came up to our school when we were in the other venue, like a little bodega store in Queens, actually. She came by and she's like, I want to go over this match with you and run some spots and and work out with you guys. And we're looking at her because at this point, she's in NXT. What you doing here?

"I don't care what anybody says about her. You cannot work like this girl. This girl works. She comes in just to talk and chill, but decides to bring her wrestling shoes and her gear and trains and sweats, and then talks about wrestling. As someone that loves pro wrestling like her, I don't see a reason not to be around her."

Slam Fest is taking place at The Palms in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend. Shows from House of Glory, Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, Stardom, and other promotions will fill the fest that begins on Thursday April 16.

Amazing Red loves pro wrestling. That much is clear. He's also grounded in what wrestling can be with the perspective of what it actually is.

"You don't have to be a pro wrestler," Red said on having to have tough conversations with students and prospective pro wrestlers. I know you love it. Maybe you could just be a fan. And it sucks to hear that, but there's a lot of students of mine that took my advice and now they have a family. They have a really good job. They have a house.

"Wrestling is very selfish. It takes you from your your parents. It takes you from your your loved ones, your spouse, boyfriend, girlfriend. It takes you from your job and your school, so treat it as so."