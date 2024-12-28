The Most Jaw-Dropping Spots From WWE And AEW In 2024
With pro wrestling on 5-7 nights every single week, it's nearly impossible to remember all the death defying, heart pounding and jaw dropping spots that wrestling fans were treated to throughout the year.
Don't worry, we've got your covered with this list of some of ur favorites from both WWE and AEW shows during 2024.
It should come as absolutely no surprise that AEW's Darby Allin made this list on multiple occasions, and honestly, he could have been included several more times. Let's start with the riskiest leap that anyone took in pro wrestling this year.
Darby Allin crashes through a pane of glass at AEW Revolution
As far as spots that left our jaws on the floor, 2024 may have peaked back at AEW Revolution when Darby Allin jumped of the top of a ladder and crashed through a pane of glass onto the floor below. He wanted to leave a lasting memory from Sting's farewell match and he succeeded.
Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page at AEW All Out
Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page endured one of the best and certainly the most violent rivalries of the year. It culminated with a Lights Out Steel Cage Match that had multiple cringeworthy moments, including the use of a syringe, but nothing quite made the audience gasp like they did when Swerve dropped Hangman right onto a cinderblock.
Drew McIntyre Claymores the ring steps inside Hell in a Cell
Drew McIntyre and CM Punk put on an incredibly violent cage match of their own when they met inside The Hell in a Cell back at Bad Blood in October. The Scottish Warrior needed 16 staples to close a gash in his head caused by metal tool box, but the most look away moment in the match came when McIntyre missed a Claymore kick and landed back first on the corner of the steel ring steps. You can see that spot at the 4:19 mark in the video above.
IYO SKY obliterates Zoey Stark at Money in the Bank
You can always count on the Money in the Bank Ladder Match to deliver a good crash and burn spot. Or several. That was certainly the case this year, especially in the women's match. One such moment came when IYO SKY slammed Zoey Stark head first into a steel ladder. Willing to bet Stark didn't have to sell this one too much.
Chelsea Green crashes hard at the conclusion of the Women's MITB Ladder Match
We'd be remiss if we mentioned the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and didn't bring up its incredible conclusion. Just as Chelsea Green had conquered her fear of heights and had her sights on grabbing the coveted briefcase, Tiffany Stratton spoiled her party by tipping her ladder over. Green went crashing all the way down to the floor below, through a pair of tables.
Darby Allin collides with a chair at Collision in Columbus
One of the most recent entries is Darby Allin's second appearance on our list. The former TNT Champion was in the midst of a banger with Komander a few weeks back on AEW Collision when he went for a high risk dive onto a chair. The only problem is that Komander moved and Darby hit nothing but steel at full speed.
IYO Sky hits a moonsault while wearing a trash can at Survivor Series WarGames
You had to suspect that Miss WarGames would be making an appearance on this list. IYO Sky should never be excluded in the new annual November event at Survivor Series. And she should never forget her trash can. Those two just make magic together. This year was no different.
No help from the commentary table for Will Opsreay at Forbidden Door
Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay put on a match of the year candidate back at Forbidden Door, but one spot in particular had eyes bugging out across the globe. When Strickland jumped off the top turnbuckle to deliver a Swerve Stomp onto Ospreay, the commentary table did The Aerial Assassin absolutely no favors when he crashed down on top of it.
Super Thumbtack Kick Party on Darby Allin during Anarchy in the Arena
This is one of those spots that needs no added commentary. Darby Allin, who was still recovering from injuries he suffered in a bus accident in New York City, returned to AEW in time to take part in Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing. He was rewarded by being strung upside down and super kicked by the Young Bucks while wearing spiked sneakers.
Darby Allin sets Jack Perry on fire at Double or Nothing!
You don't often see flamethrower spots in professional wrestling, but that's exactly what we got as Anarchy in the Arena lived up to its name. As Jack Perry was looking to inflict severe pain and punishment on AEW CEO Tony Khan at Double or Nothing, Darby Allin snuck up behind the Scapegoat and set that man on FIRE!
Bronson Reed's massive Tsunami attempt inside of WarGames
Bronson Reed made a name for himself this year by delivering earth shattering Tsunami after earth shattering Tsunami onto his opponents. Just imagine the impact had he connected on his biggest attempt inside of WarGames. Reed climbed to the top of the cage and dove off toward Roman Reigns, but CM Punk made the save at the last possible second. Reed would break his ankle on this spot and needed surgery to repair the damage.
The Bloodline makes Paul Heyman pay for not acknowledging Solo Sikoa
It's not so much the spot itself that was jaw dropping, but rather who ended up taking the bump that left our mouths on the floor. Paul Heyman has spent his entire Hall of Fame career clinging to whomever offers him the best chance of survival, but even he has his limits. With absolutely no one there to save him, Heyman denounced Solo Sikoa and promptly received a triple powerbomb through the SmackDown commentary desk.
