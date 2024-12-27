The 10 Best Women's Wrestling Matches Of 2024, Ranked
Mercedes Mone had a year to remember in 2024. Some of her matches would rank high on an any list of bouts to watch from the year, but they dominate on a list of the top women's matches of the year.
After Mone, it's a diverse mix of matches that hold down the top 10 from various promotions around the world including WWE, AEW, Stardom, New Japan, and TNA. The array of talent on display include long time veterans like Bayley, but also a new generation of women ready for the big stage.
Just like we did earlier in the week for the best men's matches of 2024, here's the 10 best women's wrestling matches of 2024, ranked.
10. Women's Iron Survivor Challenge - Guilia vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Zaria vs. Sol Ruca vs. Wren Sinclair - NXT Deadline [12/7/24]
An action-packed, blast of a match. This had the perfect mix of seasoned talent ready to show-off and new talent ready to make a name for themselves. For the Iron Survivor Challenge concept to work, it has to have a uniqueness to it from a spot perspective that can both get people into and out of the penalty box effectively. Add the success of that reality to what the talent brought and you get one of the most exciting matches of the year.
9. Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace - TNA Bound For Glory [10/26/24]
Pure physicality. This match had significant intrigue going into it because of the title reign that Grace put together. Slamovich was the benefactor of the heat that generated, but brought credibility to her challenge. The match itself was hard-hitting and in front of a strong TNA Bound For Glory crowd that was invested in the outcome.
8. Iyo Sky vs. Utami Hayashashita - Marigold Summer Destiny [7/13/24]
The best part of this match was seeing Iyo Sky out of the WWE environment and working the Joshi style again. It's beautiful art and though you don't see it all the time in WWE, Sky is one of the best at it. She had a formidable opponent in Hayashashita and the result was a back and forth dance of spots and action.
7. Bayley vs. Iyo Sky - WWE WrestleMania 40 [4/8/24]
On the other side of the spectrum, this match was story-based and thrived in the stadium environment that WrestleMania brings with it. Bayley wasn't a hot challenger going into the match, but the story of her chasing her old foes in Damage CNTRL was central to Smackdown for nearly six months. People cared. To the credit of Bayley and Sky, Bayley felt like a hot challenger when the time came for her to win the title. The pop was there in the end.
6. Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander - AEW Full Gear [11/24/24]
The build for this match was ineffective and boring, but Mone and Statlander fixed that with their in-ring product. The match was cohesive physically and psychologically, with the story being Mone just unable to put down a scrappy, but strong Statlander. The spots were cool and Mone was able to do a lot off of Statlander's base. Mone won the match, but Statlander turned a lot of heads with her performance.
5. Mariah May vs. Toni Storm - AEW All In [8/25/24]
All story and all character from both May and Storm, but the big stage like Wembley Stadium at AEW All In needed it. Going into this match, the May vs. Storm story was the best long-term narrative AEW had ever had. This was the culmination of it. The action in the match was fine enough, but the emotion that surrounded Storm brutally fighting May mattered more and made the audience feel something. This wasn't the best worked match of the year from an in-ring perspective, but it certainly was the best example of strong storytelling in pro wrestling paying off in an impactful way.
4. Mercedes Mone vs. Willow Nightingale - AEW Double or Nothing [5/26/24]
Mone and Nightingale have incredible chemistry together and this match is a shining example of it. It was like both women knew where the other would be at every minute and they leveraged that to their advantage throughout the bout. With this being Mone's debut match for AEW, it needed to be a home run and it was.
3. Mayu Iwatami vs. Momo Watanabe - NJPW and Stardom Historic X Over II [11/17/24]
In-ring precision at the highest level. Iwatami and Watanabe are both strong performers with similar styles and they leaned right on into them for this match. The result was a magical match that boosted the allure of Stardom.
2. Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale - Street Fight - AEW All Out [9/7/24]
A hardcore masterpiece. Statlander and Nightingale feuded on the lower part of the AEW card, but when it came time to fight on PPV, they brought it. The violence in the match was balanced with the story of the feud and both women captured the audience's attention with it. A nice bow on a forgotten feud of the year.
1. Mercedes Mone vs. Hazuki - NJPW Strong Style Evolved [12/15/24]
A straight-up classic. The bumps were big, the speed was wild, and the crowd was salivating for more. Mone spread her wings here and Hazuki was the perfect opponent for her to do it against. Hazuki and Mone brought the best out of the other in this one. It didn't have the story that Mone's match against Bayley had all those years ago in Brooklyn, but technically and physically, it was just as good.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
The Takedown On SI's 2024 Pro Wrestling Awards: Best Wrestler, Storyline, Match, Rivalry & More
Remembering Every Wrestler Who Passed Away In 2024