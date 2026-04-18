The WWE Women's Tag Team Title Match is Full of Debuts, Returns and Shocking Stats

When you analyze the 13 matches that will take place during WrestleMania 42 this weekend, there's one bout in particular where it'll be really tough for fans to root against any of the eight women competing. Some of whom are stepping back into the ring at WrestleMania for the first time in years.

The reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Nia Jax and Lash Legend, will defend their titles in a Fatal 4-Way Match against the teams of Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, and, as of this writing, The Bella Twins. More on a potential swap there in just a few moments.

The Takedown on SI had the opportunity to speak with a few of the participants this week, including Lash Legend. The former WNBA player is set to wrestle her first-ever match at the 'Showcase of the Immortals', as is her fiancé, Trick Williams. The budding megastar on SmackDown, who will challenge Sami Zayn for the Men's United States Championship Sunday night.

Lash Legend is ready for her WrestleMania debut

"We're just so excited," Lash said of her and Trick's impending WrestleMania debuts. "We're grateful. We're grateful that we got people near us to support us. I got my girl Nia Jax leading the way. Like, I'm gonna be good. I'm just excited, and I just want to take in that moment."

This fatal 4-way tag team match will be the latest test for Legend, who has so far passed every challenge that's been thrown her way with flying colors.

After spending five years developing her skills in NXT, The Boujee Bully burst onto the SmackDown scene during the fall and quickly proved that she was more than capable of hanging with the bevy of more accomplished stars on the roster. A collection of which will all be in the same ring, at the same time, on Saturday night.

"We have Hall of Famers, future Hall of Famers, all the accolades, two times, three times, whatever it is. For me personally, I'm the rookie, and when I step in the ring with these girls, I'm in awe because I watched a lot of these girls. And here I am, and I feel like I belong. It's a big task, but I'm ready for the moment."

Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss rekindle history after years away

Nia Jax & Lash Legend | WWE

Legend's tag team partner, Nia Jax, has already experienced one of the highest honors for a professional wrestler in WWE. She won her first-ever world title when she defeated Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 34 to capture the Raw Women's Championship.

Shockingly, that's the last time that Bliss had the opportunity to wrestle a match on the grandest stage, in front of people, until tonight. Jax herself hasn't competed at WrestleMania since 2021, when Shayna Baszler and herself retained their Women's Tag Team Titles against Natalya and Tamina.

Her singles match with Alexa came at a time when the women's division hadn't quite exploded like it would the following year behind the ascension of Becky Lynch and her storyline with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, but that momentum train had started to roll.

The first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match was held just months before, with Asuka earning the right to face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. That was one of two women's singles matches held at WrestleMania 34, with Jax and Bliss being the other. It had been quite some time since even one had been booked on the biggest show of the year.

"Lexi and I got to share an incredible storyline that women didn't usually get to carry," Jax said. And we got to see it culminate at WrestleMania, which was kind of difficult for women with storylines. Now we have Liv [Morgan] and Stephanie [Vaquer] carrying a great storyline. We have Rhea [Ripley] and Jade [Cargill] carrying a storyline. Then you have the tag team division. Now it's different, but back then it was kind of rare."

Different from back then, but yet familiar... in a good way. WrestleMania 42 is showcasing a bit of a renaissance for the WWE Divas Era. AJ Lee will be wrestling her first-ever singles match on the show when she defends her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch.

Your favorite wrestler's favorite wrestler hasn't stepped foot inside of a ring on the grandest stage since WrestleMania 31, where Paige and herself defeated The Bella Twins in a tag team match. Ready for another shocking stat? That match is the only time that Nikki and Brie have ever tagged together at WrestleMania.

The wait to continue for The Bella Twins?

Nikki Bella | Netflix

The Bellas also never had the opportunity to wrestle for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles until earlier this year, and Nia Jax is really looking forward to sharing this moment with them.

"To get in the ring with them now, when they didn't have the chance to win tag team champions back in the day, is a really cool moment for [Lash and herself]. I've known them as friends for years, but now they're back, and they're in the best shape ever. Nikki's dealing with a little something, but I know she's strong enough to come out for us to beat her back down. But it's gonna be really cool because they technically started the tag team division before it was started."

While The Bella Twins are still being advertised for a match, potential spoilers here, Nikki is reportedly not going to be able to wrestle after rolling her ankle on SmackDown a few weeks back. A major name is expected to be brought in to take her place.

Welcome back Bayley!

Bayley | Netflix

Barring anything unforeseen, we know that Bayley will be back at WrestleMania later tonight. Just a year after she won the WWE Women's Championship in Philadelphia, The Role Model was removed from last year's card just hours before she was set to challenge for the tag titles alongside Lyra Valkyria.

It was an unfortunate situation that unfolded as Bayley was pushed to the side to allow for the return of Becky Lynch. A move that no one was thrilled with, including The Man herself.

Lyra Valkyria has been pushing for a year now, both on screen and off of it, to get Bayley back to the 'Showcase of the Immortals', because if anyone has earned their spot on the card, it's her.

"She was just so supportive of me at that time, and she's done so much. You really don't know the value that Bayley has," Valkyria told The Takedown on SI. "Everyone knows she's a Grand Slam champion. Everyone knows how she is with the fans, she has such a great rapport with everyone publicly, but that doesn't begin to scrape the surface of what she actually does for the people in the back."

Perhaps no person in WWE history has a more appropriate nickname than The Role Model. Whether it's recording a message of love and encouragement to a young fan, like I've personally witnessed her do, or hosting a women's wrestling training camp during the busiest week of the year, Bayley pours her heart and soul into professional wrestling. And it's all for the betterment of the business and the people around her.

"It's never to get anything back. She really is the most pure person that I've ever met. Even outside of work, she really makes me want to be better as a human being," Valkyria said. "I felt very guilty last year, even though it was outside both of our control. But looking at how she handled that and how it would've been so easy for her to feel bitter towards me, there was just not an ounce of it. Anytime anything like that happens, she's always still so positive, so encouraging and so helpful to everyone around her."

WrestleMania 42 will go live tonight at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) on ESPN. The Takedown on SI will have you covered throughout the entire weekend.