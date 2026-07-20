Trick Williams Believes WWE Unreal Shows His Authentic Rise to the Top (Exclusive)

As Trick Williams aims to climb the card in WWE, fans are getting an intimate look at his journey towards the top.

The WWE United States Champion is among several specific WWE Superstars receiving the spotlight in the third season of WWE Unreal, dropping on Tuesday on Netflix. While John Cena's retirement tour is the main focus of the five-episode season, several other stories are covered, including the attempt to elevate some stars of tomorrow.

Williams is among those. His road to WrestleMania 42 will be chronicled in the series, with cameras getting an intimate look at his personal and professional life, including his relationship with fellow WWE Superstar Lash Legend. Speaking with The Takedown on SI, Williams expressed excitement about fans getting a chance to see an even truer version of himself portrayed in the series.

"My birth name is Matrick. So Trick is just a piece of who Matrick is, you know what I mean? And that's almost exactly what Unreal will show you," he said. "Trick is inside of Matrick, and it's not something that's polar opposite. This really just gives you a opportunity to see exactly who Trick is and things that you wouldn't be able to see on Friday nights or on Monday Night Raw."

The 32-year-old acknowledged that while some traditional wrestling fans may not like kayfabe being thrown away for this more realistic look into the business, he believes there is an authenticity that comes across in the programming.

"I welcome all the cameras, everything that gets to show you who Trick Williams is, because man, I'm just as interesting on TV, off TV, anywhere I go, it's the same man or more," he said.

WWE's attempt at elevating Trick Williams and others

WWE Unreal Season 3 premieres on Tuesday. | Netflix

With SummerSlam just weeks away, there is a major age gap between WWE's top stars and the likes of Williams.

CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns will all headline the two-night Premium Live Event, though teases of elevating Williams, Bron Breakker, and other younger names have existed for well over a year.

As their attempt to rise up the ranks in WWE is chronicled in this season of Unreal, Williams noted that he isn't putting a timeline on how long it will take for him to get to the top. Instead, he remains focused on simply putting himself in the best position possible to succeed.

"My job ever since I came into the business, and this is the truth, and I never asked for anything more than just a opportunity to show what I can do. I don't ask for titles, I don't ask for main event spots, nothing. I want to take every single segment, every single opportunity that I have and make it feel like the main event. Make it feel like the most important thing on the show," Williams said.

"I believe if I could put that together back to back, back to back enough times, then everything will take care of itself. I don't wanna just [say] I should be in the main [event], no, I'll show you exactly why I should be in the main event. All I want is the opportunity, and I let the people talk. I let the noise talk for itself. I'm not gonna beg for the opportunities I deserve."

Even though Williams hears fans clamoring for his generation to be featured in bigger spots, he feels that being featured correlates entirely with the work the individual puts in.

"How can we say we deserve anything, man? I'm grateful to be alive, to be breathing. You know what I mean? It ain't about what you deserve. You know what I mean? Just go out there and prove it every single day. And that does all the talking for me. You know, all I need is the opportunity."

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