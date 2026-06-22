Netflix Announces WWE Unreal Season 3 Premier Date
WWE Unreal will return to Netflix this July.
Netflix officially announced on Monday afternoon that season three of the behind-the-scenes series would premiere on the biggest streaming platform in the world in July. This season will focus on a variety of topics, including John Cena's retirement tour, the build-up to WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, and much more.
The announcement listed John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, CM Punk, AJ Lee, Trick Williams, Lash Legend, Stephanie Vaquer, Oba Femi, Bron Breakker, Chelsea Green, Matt Cardona, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch as some of the WWE stars that will appear on this season's show.
WWE Unreal season 3 begins July 21
WWE Unreal debuted on Netflix in July of 2025, with the second season airing this past January. Much of the second season focused on the fake injury that Seth Rollins worked through for much of the summer last year. That injury led to Rollins cashing in his Money in the Bank contract and winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.
Also in season two, Becky Lynch revealed that she was currently wrestling in what would be her final contract with WWE. In an appearance with Chris Van Vliet after the show aired, Lynch clarified those comments and said that she could hang it up after this contract, and that it wasn't guaranteed.
The WWE Unreal has been a part of a larger content distribution agreement between WWE and Netflix. WWE currently airs Raw on the streaming service and also airs its PLE's on the streamer for fans who watch internationally. Domestically, the PLE's air on ESPN Unlimited.
WWE Unreal aims to provide a backstage look at the happenings in WWE. In addition to the stars listed, Triple H and the writing team are regularly featured. The show provides insight into what goes into the making of key WWE storylines throughout the year.
WWE has a big weekend on the horizon. On Saturday, the company will be in Saudi Arabia for the Night of Champions PLE. At that show, both the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments will wrap up.
Oba Femi will face Jey Uso in the King of the Ring final. In the Queen of the Ring tournament, WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan will face Iyo Sky.
Other announced matches for the show include Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's United States Championship and Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Triple Threat Match.
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Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for a decade and writes news, features, and interviews for The Takedown On SI. He also hosts and cohosts a variety of WWE and AEW shows on YouTube. Heydorn is a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is also the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on X and Bluesky.Follow Zack_Heydorn