SummerSlam Ticket Sales Get Big Weekend Boost
As Master Po first coined back in the 1970's, "patience, young grasshopper."
The patience of many members of the WWE Universe is now being rewarded when it comes to purchasing tickets to this year's SummerSlam in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
U.S. Bank Stadium is set to host the annual Premium Live Event on Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2, and ahead of Fanatics Fest weekend in New York, WWE was having a difficult time filling up the home of the Minnesota Vikings, which has a standard capacity that falls just shy of 67,000 seats.
Everyone had their theories for why tickets were not selling at a rate that matched other stadium shows hosted by WWE in the past. Whether it was the high price to get into the venue, an increase in travel expenses brought on by recent economic challenges, an apathetic view toward the company's creative direction, or a combination of the three, WWE needed to do something.
Enter All Pro WR for the hometown Minnesota Vikings, Justin Jefferson. The man affectionately known as "Jets" was called in for a SummerSlam promo package that first aired during the Peacock broadcast of Saturday Night's Main Event over the weekend.
Jefferson announced a limited-time discount that dropped the price to attend the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' to as low as $25 per ticket, with the use of his special promo code. That promotion turned out to be a good call.
WWE moved nearly 9,000 tickets over the weekend
Ticket tracker WrestleTix provided an update on their Patreon Monday morning and reported that night one of SummerSlam has now sold 27,275 tickets, while night two has filled 26,811 seats. That amounts to an increase of 4,495 and 4,447, respectively, in the past four days, with a little less than two weeks to go until the event.
The current setup for each night of SummerSlam is roughly 31,000, but as noted earlier, there is plenty of room to make additional seats available if this pace keeps up over the next week or so.
There's not much more that WWE can do from a booking perspective at this stage in the game. There are eight matches that have been made official for the two-night extravaganza, headlined by Roman Reigns defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes fighting for the WWE Title, and Oba Femi going to war against Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell.
More matches will be announced in the coming days, and we'll keep you updated on all those developments here on The Takedown on SI.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino