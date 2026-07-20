SummerSlam Ticket Sales Get Big Weekend Boost

As Master Po first coined back in the 1970's, "patience, young grasshopper."

The patience of many members of the WWE Universe is now being rewarded when it comes to purchasing tickets to this year's SummerSlam in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

U.S. Bank Stadium is set to host the annual Premium Live Event on Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2, and ahead of Fanatics Fest weekend in New York, WWE was having a difficult time filling up the home of the Minnesota Vikings, which has a standard capacity that falls just shy of 67,000 seats.

You heard the man, @JJettas2!#SummerSlam is coming to Minnesota and you can get tickets for a limited time starting at $25 using code: JJETS pic.twitter.com/AvRuLvf3DD — WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2026

Everyone had their theories for why tickets were not selling at a rate that matched other stadium shows hosted by WWE in the past. Whether it was the high price to get into the venue, an increase in travel expenses brought on by recent economic challenges, an apathetic view toward the company's creative direction, or a combination of the three, WWE needed to do something.

Enter All Pro WR for the hometown Minnesota Vikings, Justin Jefferson. The man affectionately known as "Jets" was called in for a SummerSlam promo package that first aired during the Peacock broadcast of Saturday Night's Main Event over the weekend.

Jefferson announced a limited-time discount that dropped the price to attend the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' to as low as $25 per ticket, with the use of his special promo code. That promotion turned out to be a good call.

WWE moved nearly 9,000 tickets over the weekend

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar | WWE

Ticket tracker WrestleTix provided an update on their Patreon Monday morning and reported that night one of SummerSlam has now sold 27,275 tickets, while night two has filled 26,811 seats. That amounts to an increase of 4,495 and 4,447, respectively, in the past four days, with a little less than two weeks to go until the event.

The current setup for each night of SummerSlam is roughly 31,000, but as noted earlier, there is plenty of room to make additional seats available if this pace keeps up over the next week or so.

There's not much more that WWE can do from a booking perspective at this stage in the game. There are eight matches that have been made official for the two-night extravaganza, headlined by Roman Reigns defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes fighting for the WWE Title, and Oba Femi going to war against Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell.

More matches will be announced in the coming days, and we'll keep you updated on all those developments here on The Takedown on SI.