Hulk Hogan's Wrestling Shop Flooded By Hurricane Helene [PHOTO]
Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc on coastal communities along the west coast of Florida before traveling further into the the United States. One such community is Clearwater, FL, home of Hulk Hogan's Wrestling Shop.
The shop posted an image to Facebook on Friday showing the flooding that took place at its Clearwater location. Using what looks to be an SUV as a reference point, the area looked to have been under at least 3-4 feet of water at the time the picture was taken.
The store opened in the middle of the popular beach tourist district back in 2012, and is filled with nostalgic Hulkamania memorabilia, action figures, autographed posters, replica belts, and much more.
An original 1989 Hulk Rules Titian autographed poster that's 24 inches tall.
Custom hand made title belts made of genuine leather and brass, signed by the legend.
And, of course, a Hulkamania Holloween costume that's available in all sizes. Complete with mustache, wig and boa!
Hulk Hogan is one of the most iconic professional wrestlers in history, rising to fame in the 1980's with the WWE (then WWF), and becoming a driving force of the companies expansion across the country. During his career Hulk became a pop culture icon, appearing in movies, on television and more.
