Hulk Hogan Says He's Signed a 5-Year Deal with WWE
It doesn't sound like Hulkamania is about to run wild inside a WWE ring any time soon, but the Hall of Famer says he has re-upped with the company for several more years.
The soon-to-be 71-year-old was a guest on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast and gave more details into the deal he signed this past October.
Hogan claims it's a 5-year licensing and merchandising contract, with the occasional ambassador appearance mixed into the deal, "If they need me to do something for WrestleMania, I just love doing it," Hogan told the former United States Champion.
Hogan went on to reveal that he's been a big fan of Logan Paul's work thus far in WWE. Telling him that he needs to be in the World Title picture sooner, rather than later.
“You should not be any type of champion except the World Champion at this point,” Hogan said. “You need to make that quick transition. And if they’re smart — and Triple H is smart — that transition needs to be made this year.”
Logan Paul capturing either the World Heavyweight Championship or Undisputed WWE Championship one day is not out of the realm of possibility, but doing so before the end of 2024 does not appear to be likely.
The two reigning Champions - GUNTHER and Cody Rhodes - will more than likely be carrying their respective Championships into next year's WrestleMania season. Although, this is WWE. Never say never.
You can follow Rick Ucchino on X and on Instagram: @RickUcchino
