WWE Legends Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels Weigh In On Vince Vs. Mr. McMahon Debate
Today, Netflix released its six-part series on the rise and fall of former WWE CEO and owner Vince McMahon.
The series touches on Vince's character 'Mr. McMahon', who McMahon has long portrayed on shows dating back to the Attitude Era years. But the question has been, in real life, how similar are they?
McMahon himself weighed in, saying "The character, Mr. McMahon, with me? None whatsoever."
That doesn't appear to be how everyone else sees it, though.
Mr. McMahon is an extension of Vince McMahon, but blown way out of proportion.- Shane McMahon (Vince's Son)
The difference between Mr. McMahon and Vince McMahon, probably not that much.- Shawn Michaels
The Mr. McMahon character is pretty close to Vince the man but obviously highly exaggerated. The best characters in wrestling are guys at their core with the volume turned up. What you saw from me as Stone Cold was me with the volume turned up, same with Vince.- "Stone Cold" Steve Austin
Exactly the same person. It’s not a far stretch.- Hulk Hogan
The character of Mr. McMahon is really just Vince. He’ll tell you different. No, Mr. McMahon is Vince.- Bruce Prichard
The six-part series shines a light on the man who made professional wrestling what it is today and the controversies that have surrounded him along the way.
RECOMMENDED
Vince McMahon Netflix Documentary: Release Date, Start Time, Trailer, How To Watch
Vince McMahon Addresses Death Of Chris Benoit In Netflix Docuseries 'Mr. McMahon'
Vince McMahon Releases Open Letter Slamming Netflix Documentary