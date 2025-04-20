UFC boss Dana White booed at WrestleMania 41
UFC CEO Dana White might be having a rough end of the week. Whether that's not knowing which fight might headline UFC 317 on June 28 or his WrestleMania 41 experience, White returned to the center of attention Saturday night in Las Vegas despite the UFC's rare off-week.
During the night of one of the festivities, White narrated the Peacock intro, which essentially chronicled why Las Vegas is built for combat sports.
In doing so, White was also shown twice on the Allegiant Stadium video screens to the dismay of a riled up crowd who were clearly against any mention of the UFC or MMA at their event.
White became part of a now-viral tweet from Uncrowned's Ben Fowlkes after Seth Rollins' entrance drew massive praise from the wrestling community from a theatrical perspective
"Dana White is there watching this like, this sucks they should just all walk out wearing the same clothes while we show close-up shots of the president and his agriculture secretary or whatever," Fowlkes wrote.
The tweet has drawn jaw-dropping attention, as the veteran combat sports reporter gained over 1,000 retweets and 29,000 likes in under 24 hours.
Dana White Appeared Impressed With WrestleMania 41
White was then seen heading backstage with Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell and shared his immediate reaction after having been in attendance all night.
"This is crazy," White said. "There's not an empty seat all the way up into the rafters. This place is nuts."
Perhaps White will go out of his comfort zone to book an event at the NFL stadium. For now, though, it remains to be seen.
More MMA Knockout News
- Max Holloway builds his perfect fighter from UFC legends
- Ex-UFC middleweight champ set for Fury Pro Grappling debut
- UFC contender backs 'dominant' Kayla Harrison to defeat Champion Julianna Peña
- Dustin Poirier opens up on UFC retirement fight decision, wants to 'be healthy'
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.