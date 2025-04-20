MMA Knockout

UFC boss Dana White booed at WrestleMania 41

Dana White was the furthest thing from happy Saturday night at WrestleMania 41

Zain Bando

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

UFC CEO Dana White might be having a rough end of the week. Whether that's not knowing which fight might headline UFC 317 on June 28 or his WrestleMania 41 experience, White returned to the center of attention Saturday night in Las Vegas despite the UFC's rare off-week.

During the night of one of the festivities, White narrated the Peacock intro, which essentially chronicled why Las Vegas is built for combat sports.

In doing so, White was also shown twice on the Allegiant Stadium video screens to the dismay of a riled up crowd who were clearly against any mention of the UFC or MMA at their event.

White became part of a now-viral tweet from Uncrowned's Ben Fowlkes after Seth Rollins' entrance drew massive praise from the wrestling community from a theatrical perspective

"Dana White is there watching this like, this sucks they should just all walk out wearing the same clothes while we show close-up shots of the president and his agriculture secretary or whatever," Fowlkes wrote.

The tweet has drawn jaw-dropping attention, as the veteran combat sports reporter gained over 1,000 retweets and 29,000 likes in under 24 hours.

Dana White Appeared Impressed With WrestleMania 41

Dana White reacts to WrestleMania 4
Sep 10, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC president Dana White before Li Jingliang (red gloves) fights Daniel Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

White was then seen heading backstage with Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell and shared his immediate reaction after having been in attendance all night.

"This is crazy," White said. "There's not an empty seat all the way up into the rafters. This place is nuts."

Perhaps White will go out of his comfort zone to book an event at the NFL stadium. For now, though, it remains to be seen.

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News