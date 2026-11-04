NXT Preview (11/4/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

A huge night of professional wrestling is on tap as NXT will go head-to-head with AEW Blood & Guts, and WWE has absolutely stacked the card for this special post-election night edition of the developmental brand.

Grayson Waller is just days removed from his successful NXT Title defense at Halloween Havoc, but he was granted much time to celebrate. Moments after his controversial victory over Tony D'Angelo, CM Punk made a surprise appearance and informed the Aussie Icon that he'd be facing off against the Best in the World later tonight with the NXT Championship on the line.

The NXT Women's Championship will also be defended on the show, but Kelani Jordan has no idea who her opponent will be. Wren Sinclair gave Jordan a run for her money at Halloween Havoc, but came up just short, and now Kelani will defend her gold against a mystery opponent of GM Robert Stone's choosing.

Cruz Montana sent shockwaves across the landscape of WWE when he made his debut on Monday Night Raw this week and joined up with The 946. Before the war with The Bloodline escalates any further, however, Cruz will say goodbye to the NXT audience tonight when he faces Dion Lennox in an Unsanctioned Match.

Royce Keys, Carmelo Hayes, OTM and Jaida Parker have all teased being at the WWE Performance Center for Cruz' match, and have made one thing clear; ain't nobody safe.

Cody Rhodes will also be in Orlando to present the Dusty Cup to the winners of the tag team classic named after his Hall of Fame father, and The Vanity Project are set for six-man tag team action against three members of the Monday Night Raw roster. Last but not least, the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion will make a special appearance on the broadcast as well.

The John Cena Classic, @MarvelStudios’ "Avengers: Doomsday”-Themed #WorldsCollide and #WWEWorld head to ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex for a 2-day takeover on Dec. 14 & 15!



Combo tickets on sale Nov. 13 at 10am ET.



And don’t miss @Avengers: Doomsday, in theaters everywhere… pic.twitter.com/TtdVJOprFH — WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2026

John Cena officially announced the John Cena Classic this past Monday night and revealed that Cody Rhodes was the first invitee. Will we find out our first NXT participants later this evening when the Greatest of All-Time arrives in Orlando? It's a pretty safe bet that we will.

Here's everything we know about tonight's special edition of NXT. Check back for updates as the card is always subject to change.

WWE NXT time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

How to Watch WWE NXT tonight:

Watch: The CW Network

WWE NXT location:

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

WWE NXT card:

John Cena | WWE

John Cena will appear following the announcement of the John Cena Classic

Grayson Waller (c) vs. CM Punk for the NXT Championship

Kelani Jordan (c) vs. a mystery opponent for the NXT Women's Championship

Unsanctioned Match: Cruz Montana vs. Dion Lennox with special enforcer Michael Chandler

Cody Rhodes will crown the winner of the 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: Romeo Moreno & Noam Dar vs. Hank & Tank

Chad Gable, Rey Fenix & Dragon Lee vs. The Vanity Project in a Six-Man Tag Team Match