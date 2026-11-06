Former Tag Team Champions No Longer With WWE

The tag division in WWE is reportedly about to get a little slimmer.

For the last month, tag team wrestling has been on display in NXT because of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, which took place and culminated on this week's episode of NXT TV on Wednesday night. Romeo Moreno and Noam Dar defeated Hank & Tank to win the 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

A new report today revealed that former tournament winners will leave the WWE when their contracts expire.

Julius and Brutus Creed departing WWE

According to an initial report from TRNBCKL, The Creed Brothers will be leaving WWE when their contracts expire in the near future and are set to test free agency when they are contractually free from the company. The report didn't indicate an exact date, but that news came only a short time later.

Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp confirmed only a short time later that the Creed Brothers have left in a "mutual parting of ways." Their bio pages have already been moved to the WWE website's alumni section.

The Creed Brothers have left WWE, @FightfulSelect has confirmed.



It appears to be a mutual parting of ways, as their deal has expired. pic.twitter.com/1SFvY17Ps3 — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) November 6, 2026

The Creed Brothers debuted in NXT in 2021 as part of the Diamond Mine faction. With just a year under their belts in NXT, they won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament in 2022. The Creeds defeated MSK in the tournament final to win the entire thing. That win was only the beginning of their success as a team that year.

In June 2022, at the NXT In Your House event, The Creed Brothers defeated Pretty Deadly to win the NXT Men's Tag Team Championships for the first time ever. They didn't hold the titles for very long. In September, they lost the belts back to Pretty Deadly, but only because Damon Kemp, a member of their Diamond Mine faction, turned on them and cost them the match.

The Creed Brothers made their main roster debut for WWE in 2023. They worked as a tag team on the Raw brand until they joined up with Chad Gable and the American Made faction in 2024. They played a supporting role for Gable and then for El Grande Americano when Gable pivoted to that gimmick.

How would The Creed Brothers look in AEW?

AEW logo | AllEliteWrestling.com - AEW

Most recently, they returned to NXT for this year's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, but lost. With the team set for free agency, what would a run in AEW look like? Incredible matches galore.

AEW is loaded with tag teams including The Young Bucks, FTR, The New Level, Motor City Machine Guns, Don Callis Family, and plenty of others. The Creed Brothers don't have the same resume as many of those teams, but could compete physically and athletically with all of them in an AEW ring. The Creed Brothers vs. The Young Bucks and FTR would be dream tag matches that could take place on any AEW PPV.