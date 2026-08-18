Janel Grant Speaks Out After Serious Accident and Hospitalization

Vince McMahon and Janel Grant agreed to settle Grant's sexual assault lawsuit against McMahon in arbitration earlier this year, but Grant took to social media on Monday to reveal a scary accident that put her in a hospital.

McMahon retired from WWE in 2022 during a WWE Board of Directors investigation into hush money payments made to women with whom he allegedly had affairs. McMahon returned to the company at the beginning of 2023 to facilitate the sale of his pro wrestling empire.

McMahon sold WWE to Endeavor, which proceeded to merge it with the UFC to form TKO Group. McMahon was the Executive Chairman of TKO Group but resigned when Grant's lawsuit went public. Now settled and looking forward to moving on, Grant has revealed a serious accident that recently happened.

Vince McMahon | Imago/Newscom World

Grant took to social media on Monday to reveal that a scary fall, which she doesn't remember, put her in the hospital in late July or early August.

"I tripped on the edge of the carpet runner," Grant said in a post on her Instagram account. "I remember falling. I don’t remember falling for days. I was alone. My worst fear realized turned out to be my new beginning.

"It took a serious accident to realize the full picture of daily atrophy that’s happened since June 2022. Every area of life has been impacted down to my skin and bones; holding a job, support system, safety, mental health, physical strength, finances and stability in everything."

Janel Grant thanks people close to her for getting help

Grant detailed that she fell into a wooden bed frame and blacked out. She said she didn't have any memory of the days that followed and that her next memory was being driven to the hospital days later. Grant confirmed she had a concussion, broken ribs, and a lung hemorrhage.

In addition to sharing the story of what happened, Grant took the opportunity to thank people who helped her and said she now feels more alive than ever before.

"Here’s the irony, Grant wrote. "Despite everything in my life breaking, I’ve never felt more alive. I’ve also never believed more in the power of humanity to rally around someone in need.

"The people who were game-changing, difference-making, life-saving Good Samaritans were not here to witness my injured state but they sensed I needed help. They stopped their lives and listened. Some of them have only had my number for a few months. Regardless of their physical location, they didn’t keep distance. They took action ... Thank You."

Grant and McMahon agreed to bring the case to arbitration in mid-July. That agreement will keep the resolution between both parties out of the public domain. It also alleviated the need for a trial.