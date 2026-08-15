First Match for WWE Sunday Night's Main Event Made Official

The first ever Sunday Night's Main Event is a little over three weeks away, and a major WrestleMania 42 rematch has been made official for the show in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cody Rhodes walked out of Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium this past April with the WWE Championship still around waist, but he was not able to do the same at SummerSlam earlier this month in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The American Nightmare lost his opportunity to win back the WWE Title from CM Punk thanks to the returning Randy Orton. The Viper slithered into the ring inside U.S. Bank Stadium and dropped his former protégé with the three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment. That allowed Punk, who was unaware of Randy's involvement, to hit a GTS and retain the championship.

Randy Orton | WWE

Due to how their match ended, Punk has promised that Cody can have a rematch for the WWE Championship whenever he wants one, but Rhodes has said that he has some other business he needs to tend to first.

Rhodes badly wants to settle the score with his old mentor, but as he's been prone to do throughout his Hall of Fame career, Randy Orton has been playing mind games with The American Nightmare the past couple of weeks.

Cody was scheduled to face Sami Zayn in the main event of SmackDown Friday night in Boston, Massachusetts, but that match never got underway. As Zayn was making his entrance, Orton attacked Rhodes from behind, and they proceeded to fight each other all over TD Garden.

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes will face each other at Sunday Night's Main Event

Less than 24 hours later, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis took to social media to make a major announcement regarding the future of both Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

“I’m pleased to announce that I have followed through on the promise I made to Cody [Friday] night on SmackDown when I told him I would do everything I could to make it happen. I am here today to tell you that I have made it happen. Sunday, September the 6th, Sunday Night’s Main Event, State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, Cody Rhodes gets his chance at revenge when he goes one-on-one with Randy Orton.”

Much to the dismay of Sami Zayn (I'm sure), Aldis did not say anything about him. If Zayn had won Friday night's main event, he would have earned the right to challenge either CM Punk or Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship.

BREAKING NEWS:



At @WWE Sunday Night's Main Event on September 6th in Atlanta GA, @CodyRhodes goes 1-on-1 with @RandyOrton. pic.twitter.com/aFpNqc7beF — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) August 15, 2026

Punk and Owens will wrestle each other for the company's top prize on Friday, August 21 in Toronto, Canada. That gives Nick Aldis six more days to figure something else out when it comes to Sami Zayn and his quest to become a two-time WWE Champion.

Sunday Night's Main Event card (announced):

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton