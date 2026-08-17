WWE Raw Preview (8/17/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

It's a big night in Buffalo as one of the final missing pieces of The Bloodline is set to return to the family.

Jey Uso defeated Solo Sikoa in the main event of Monday Night Raw last week thanks to an assist from their brother Jimmy, and per the stipulation of that match, the former World Heavyweight Champion will now deliver Solo directly to the Tribal Chief.

Will Sikoa fall in line just like Jacob Fatu did earlier this year, or will he continue his defiance right in the face of Roman Reigns? An even bigger question may be whether LA Knight's quest for the World Heavyweight Championship will once again force him to get involved in the Bloodline's business.

Speaking of the World Heavyweight Championship, the tournament to crown a new No. 1 Contender will continue tonight with two more first-round matchups. Dragon Lee, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix and El Fiscal are all seeking to join Penta and La Parka in the semifinal round.

The Men's Intercontinental Championship is also up for grabs as Chad Gable defends his title against Rey Mysterio, and lastly, there will be a battle between former Women's Intercontinental Champions as Lyra Valkyria takes on Sol Ruca.

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio, Oba Femi and Penta are all being advertised for the show as well. Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw in Buffalo. Check back for updates as the card is always subject to change.

Men's Intercontinental Championship Match: Chad Gable vs. Rey Mysterio

Chad Gable finally captured his first singles championship in WWE when he defeated Penta for the Men's Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam earlier this month in his hometown of Minneapolis, but now the hard work really begins. Gable will defend his newly won title tonight for the first time when he goes one-on-one with WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

The World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender's Tournament Continues

World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender's Tournament | WWE

Both Penta and La Parka have advanced to the semi-finals of the all-Luchador tournament to crown a new No. 1 Contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. The winner will challenge Roman Reigns for the title on the September 14 edition of WWE Raw in Mexico City. The opening round will conclude tonight with Dragon Lee taking on El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., and Rey Fenix battling El Fiscal.

Lyra Valkyria vs. Sol Ruca

Lyra Valkyria seems to be getting more and more unhinged! 😬 pic.twitter.com/Oxt3Q61w79 — WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2026

Sol Ruca was able to get a bit of revenge against The Judgment Day last week when IYO SKY and herself knocked off Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez in a tag team match. But before the former Women's Intercontinental Champion could even think about a rematch against Big Sexy, Lyra Valkyria was right in Ruca's face to remind her what she's capable of doing... just ask Bayley.

WWE Raw time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Watch: Netflix

Monday Night Raw location:

Location: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York

WWE Raw card:

Jey Uso delivers Solo Sikoa to Roman Reigns

Chad Gable (c) vs. Rey Mysterio for the Men's Intercontinental Championship

World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender's Tournament: Dragon Lee vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender's Tournament: Rey Fenix vs. El Fiscal

Lyra Valkyria vs. Sol Ruca