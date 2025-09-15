Wrestling On FanNation

Jerry Lawler Speaks For First Time After Suffering Stroke

The WWE Hall of Famer had his third stroke recently

Joe Baiamonte

Max Gersh / The Commercial Appeal, Memphis Commercial Appeal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Jerry 'The King' Lawler has spoken for the first time after suffering a stroke, recently, at his home in Florida.

The WWE Hall of Famer was confirmed by his daughter to have suffered a medical issue at one of his homes and was subsequently taken to a hospital where it was confirmed he had suffered a stroke.

'The King' Suffered His Third Stroke

The stroke was Lawler's third, having also had one in 2018 and another in 2023. In 2012, during an episode of Monday Night Raw, the Memphis legend suffered a heart attack at the commentary desk after taking a series of elbow drops from Dolph Ziggler in an earlier match on the show.

While appearing on Fox 13 Memphis, Lawler commented for the first time since being admitted to hospital. 'The King' thanked his fans for their support during his hospital stay and explained that he didn't even recognize his own family members when they came to visit him.

“I remember lying in the bed in the hospital and when people that I knew, like family members came in, and I didn’t even recognize them. People kept coming out of nowhere to thank me and prayed for me and everything and all of that means a great, great deal to me, and I wanna thank ‘em all for all that.”

Jerry 'The King' Lawler [H/T Fightful]

Doctor Confirms Severity of Jerry Lawler's Stroke

The King's doctor confirmed that Lawler's eyesight had been seriously affected following the stroke, rendering the former AWA World Heavyweight Champion unable to recognize his own house when he returned home from hospital.

At 75 years of age, Lawler seldom appears on WWE television any more, especially with his health problems over the last few years. He is still under a legends contract with the company, but his broadcast contract came to an end in early 2024. He appeared on Raw in Memphis in August, 2023 and an episode of NXT in November of the same year.

Lawler has been involved with WWE since 1993, both as a commentator, where he formed a legendary duo with fellow Hall of Famer Jim Ross, and as an in-ring competitor, having memorable feuds with the likes of Bret 'The Hitman' Hart, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, ECW and Tazz.

William Shatner inducted Lawler into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007, the same year as his broadcast partner and best friend 'Good Ol' JR' was also inducted.

The Latest On AEW, WWE & More

Top WWE Star Teases Working With The UFC

Kyle Fletcher Has A Plan For WWE-AEW PPV Counter Programming Battle

Major Update On Andrade's WWE Exit (Exclusive)

WWE Hall Of Famer Compares Vince McMahon And Tony Khan

Published
Joe Baiamonte
JOE BAIAMONTE

Joe Baiamonte is a contributing writer for The Takedown On SI, joining the team in April, 2025. Joe has been covering professional wrestling, sports and entertainment for over a decade, serving as editor at SPORTbible between 2014 and 2018 - where he helped the team to three consecutive Football Blogging Awards - and as head of sport at Unilad. Joe has written for numerous outlets in the United Kingdom and United States, including The Sportsman, Sporf, Pubity, GiveMeSport and The Sportster, interviewing the likes of Neymar, Harry Kane, Ruud Gullit, Triple H, Ric Flair, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Rey Mysterio, Aaron Boone, Alex Cora, Chris Sale and Chase Uttley. He has a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism and Broadcasting from the University of Salford and currently resides in Manchester, England, having been raised just down the road in Burnley. He briefly moved to Croatia with his family after the birth of his son, where he spent an entire summer writing on the beach and eating squid.