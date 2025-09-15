Jerry Lawler Speaks For First Time After Suffering Stroke
Jerry 'The King' Lawler has spoken for the first time after suffering a stroke, recently, at his home in Florida.
The WWE Hall of Famer was confirmed by his daughter to have suffered a medical issue at one of his homes and was subsequently taken to a hospital where it was confirmed he had suffered a stroke.
'The King' Suffered His Third Stroke
The stroke was Lawler's third, having also had one in 2018 and another in 2023. In 2012, during an episode of Monday Night Raw, the Memphis legend suffered a heart attack at the commentary desk after taking a series of elbow drops from Dolph Ziggler in an earlier match on the show.
While appearing on Fox 13 Memphis, Lawler commented for the first time since being admitted to hospital. 'The King' thanked his fans for their support during his hospital stay and explained that he didn't even recognize his own family members when they came to visit him.
“I remember lying in the bed in the hospital and when people that I knew, like family members came in, and I didn’t even recognize them. People kept coming out of nowhere to thank me and prayed for me and everything and all of that means a great, great deal to me, and I wanna thank ‘em all for all that.”- Jerry 'The King' Lawler [H/T Fightful]
Doctor Confirms Severity of Jerry Lawler's Stroke
The King's doctor confirmed that Lawler's eyesight had been seriously affected following the stroke, rendering the former AWA World Heavyweight Champion unable to recognize his own house when he returned home from hospital.
At 75 years of age, Lawler seldom appears on WWE television any more, especially with his health problems over the last few years. He is still under a legends contract with the company, but his broadcast contract came to an end in early 2024. He appeared on Raw in Memphis in August, 2023 and an episode of NXT in November of the same year.
Lawler has been involved with WWE since 1993, both as a commentator, where he formed a legendary duo with fellow Hall of Famer Jim Ross, and as an in-ring competitor, having memorable feuds with the likes of Bret 'The Hitman' Hart, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, ECW and Tazz.
William Shatner inducted Lawler into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007, the same year as his broadcast partner and best friend 'Good Ol' JR' was also inducted.
