Top WWE Star Teases Working With The UFC
WWE and UFC are closer to one another than ever now that both are owned by Endeavor under the TKO Group banner. The two companies share weekends in cities around the country and teams of employees. They might even share talent soon enough.
Enter Stephanie Vaquer.
During a new interview with Sports Illustrated, Vaquer opened up about her love for the UFC, training at the UFC Performance Center, and confirmed that she'd like to work with the top MMA company in some capacity.
“I love UFC. I love training in Mexico in a performance center for UFC (with) a really good friend, so I’m a big big fan for UFC and I hope one day we can do something together ... My friend, Jaula Bahamondes is a- is famous in Chile. It’s a big (deal), and my best friend, like, in fights you know in wrestling so he understand me about the sport, about the discipline. So yeah, I hope one day we can do something together.”- Stephanie Vaquer (h/t Fightful)
Vaquer has been with the WWE for just over a year. She joined WWE in 2024 after a sizzling run on the independent circuit and Mexico. Vaquer also had a memorable match against Mercedes Mone in AEW.
Stephanie Vaquer fights for the big prize at the first-ever Wrestlepalooza
Vaquer has the biggest week of her career on tap ahead of the first-ever WWE Wrestlepalooza event this weekend in Indianapolis. Vaquer is scheduled to face Iyo Sky in a singles match and the winner will be declared the WWE Women's World Champion.
Vaquer was supposed to get a world title match against Naomi at the Clash in Paris PLE. That match was canceled because Naomi vacated the title and is on leave from WWE while pregnant.
To address the vacant championship, WWE Raw General Manager, Adam Pearce, put Vaquer against Sky -- who was also supposed to have a championship match, but didn't due to Naomi leaving.
WWE presents Wrestlepalooza this weekend in Indianapolis. It's the first PLE to stream live with ESPN. Other announced matches on the show include Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena, CM Punk & AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch, and Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre.
The Wrestlepalooza event was initially scheduled to go head-to-head with the AEW All Out PPV. Now, All Out has moved up to earlier in the afternoon on that same day.
