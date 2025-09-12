Kyle Fletcher Has A Plan For WWE-AEW PPV Counter Programming Battle
AEW and WWE main roster PPV and PLE's will collide for the first time on September 20.
On that day AEW will present it's annual All Out PPV event. In a counter programming move, WWE will run their first-ever Wrestlepalooza PLE on ESPN. Both events were scheduled to air at the same time, but AEW has moved All Out to earlier in the afternoon.
In 2025, WWE began counter programming AEW shows, but have done so with their NXT brand in most cases. This marks the first time the company is using a major main roster PLE to do it.
What does one half of the AEW All Out main event have to say about being in a spot to fight off WWE? Kyle Fletcher says his goal is to "stick it them."
In a new interview with The Ringer, Fletcher opened up on being a lead guy for AEW in the counter programming battle with WWE. Fletcher says his competitive spirit loves it.
"In my very competitive nature. To be like, ‘Alright, if this is what you want to do, I’m going to go out there and I’m gonna absolutely kill it. What are you gonna say about it?’ So yeah, there’s a little bit of that. I put a lot of pressure on myself to perform at the highest level under these high pressure scenarios. Yeah, I think this is the biggest opportunity I’ve had to go out there and show out, so I just gotta go out there and do what I know I can do and stick it to them, you know what I mean?”- Kyle Fletcher (h/t Fightful)
AEW All Out vs. WWE Wrestlepalooza
Both AEW and WWE will trot out major cards for their respective shows on September 20. The Wrestlepalooza lineup will feature not only the return of Brock Lesnar for a showdown match with John Cena on Cena's retirement tour, but it also will feature a hot mixed tag match between the team of Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch and CM Punk & the returning AJ Lee.
As for Fletcher and AEW, he'll get an AEW World Championship match in the main event of All Out. Other All Out matches include Adam Copeland and Christian Cage against FTR and Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley in a Coffin Match.
This week on AEW Dynamite, Adam Page officially accepted Kyle Fletcher's championship challenge, but demanded that Fletcher try to win the title on his own and without any interference from his Don Callis Family faction. Fletcher agreed to the stipulation.
The WWE and AEW counter programming battle has been a popular topic of discussion in recent weeks. Bryan Danielson addressed the strategy in interviews and reports indicate that WWE will continue to look for ways to do it moving forward.
