WWE Hall Of Famer Compares Vince McMahon And Tony Khan
Vince McMahon's managerial style in WWE was notorious, but not a lot is known about Tony Khan's in AEW. Now, a WWE Hall of Famer is providing some perspective on both.
Jake "The Snake" Roberts is one of the biggest stars of the 1980s and early 1990s, becoming a household name in the beginning of the WrestleMania era. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014, and joined AEW full-time in 2020 as the manager for Lance Archer.
So, having had experience in both companies, he is in a unique position to compare and contrast McMahon and Khan, having seen them up close and firsthand. Speaking with GamesHub, Roberts discussed who he believes handles their managerial style in a better manner.
“Well, I think Khan has it in the way he treats talent," Roberts said. "Vince [McMahon] was a great delegator. He would come up with the idea or use somebody else’s idea and spread it around to where everybody could work on it. Tony Khan doesn’t do that. He wants us to be all hands on him doing it."
The 70-year-old Roberts would add that when things are so autonomous, stuff can fall through the cracks. "And a lot of times, things get missed. No way one man came up with this stuff 24/7, seven days a week," he said. "You know, how many shows are they doing now? You know, that’s a lot of TV time.”
Roberts' AEW Status
Roberts was paired with Archer through the spring of 2020, but health issues would interrupt his time on TV in AEW. He would sign a new deal with the company the next year, and was eventually named a special advisor in AEW's community outreach program.
Last fall, Roberts acquired La Facción Ingobernable from Don Callis in exchange for Archer's services on-screen, but he was then dropped from the association with LFI not long after. He has not been used as a character since.
He was asked if he believed Roberts' words would resonate with Khan, to which he joked in response:
“Either that or he’ll fine me.”
