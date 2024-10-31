John Cena Net Worth 2024
John Cena is one of the most well known professional wrestlers in the world today. With a career spanning over 20 years, he was the most prominent featured act in WWE during the late 2000's into the 2010's. As one of the most loved and often polarized figures in WWE history, Cena became one of the highest paid wrestlers of all time and one of the company's top merchandise movers of all time.
Name
John Felix Anthony Cena Jr.
Estimated Net Worth (2024)
$80 Million
Source of Wealth
Professional Wrestling, Acting, Endorsements
Salary
$12 million annually
Sponsorships & Endorsements
Capri Sun, Fruity Pebbles, Gillette, Honda, Gold's Gym, Hefty, Subway, YJ Stinger
Charity
Make A Wish, Be A Star, Susan G. Komen for the Cure, Boys & Girls Club of America, Kids Wish Network
What is John Cena's Net Worth in 2024?
Per Celebrity Net Worth, John Cena's current net worth in 2024 is around $80 million. That's based on what he makes from his contract with WWE, filming career and endorsements. Cena only sits behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson among current and former WWE stars in regards to net worth.
After winding down his full-time wrestling career, Cena cut down on his responsibilities to start a fledging Hollywood acting career. This has led to Cena becoming a highly regarded blockbuster-level actor with film credits in the "Fast & Furious" franchise and in DC Comics movies like "The Suicide Squad."
The 16-time WWE World Champion made a surprise appearance at the Money In The Bank 2024 premium live event where he announced his plans to retire at the end of 2025. This will make Cena among the highest paid wrestlers in the entire company next year.
John Cena's Salary
In 2018, John Cena became the highest paid WWE wrestler of all time, making $10 million that year. His current salary is unknown after recently restructuring his deal as a part-time performer.
Cena's first film gig was playing a small part in "Ready To Rumble" in 2001. His first major role came in "The Marine" before going on to star in two other WWE Films with "12 Rounds" and "Legendary." Cena made the transition to TV shows and movies, starting with his role in the 2015 film, "Trainwreck.
Cena also has an active role as "Jakob Toretto" in the "Fast & Furious" film franchise. He starred in "Fast 9" and "Fast X: Part 1." He will also be part of the "Fast X: Part 2" movie, which will be released in 2026.
He's been featured in several films so far in 2024, starring in the titular role of "Ricky Stanicky" Amazon Originals. Cena was also featured as "Wyatt" in the spy action comedy, "Argyile" that was in theaters in February 2024, and starred with Awkwafina in the Amazon Original comedy film titled "Jackpot!"
Cena is currently filming for the second season of "Peacemaker." The first season, which was released in 2022, was considered a smash hit for HBO and HBO Max.
As far as his film career goes, Cena has reportedly earned around $2 to $7 million for his various movies. Meanwhile, the WWE legend earned around $500,000 to $1 million for each episode of the HBO series Peacemaker. The rest of his annual salary comes from his endorsements and sponsorships.
John Cena's Endorsements & Sponsorships
Thanks to his massive star power from a storied pro wrestling career and his seamless transition to Hollywood, John Cena has garnered numerous endorsement deals. From parlaying The Rock's insults into a deal with Fruity Pebbles to agreements with Hefty, Gillette and Capri Sun, Cena has become a brand ambassador that is regularly featured on commercials and promotional materials.
Most recently, Cena has become a brand ambassador and has featured in promotional ads for the Honda car company. Cena is an avid car lover who owns a variety of different vehicles, including a Honda Civic Type R.
John Cena's Charity Work
John Cena has become one of the most beloved wrestlers ever thanks in large part to his superb philanthropy work throughout the years. Becoming Make A Wish Foundation's record holder for the most wishes granted at 650, Cena has dedicated himself to always helping those less fortunate and using his star power to bring a little glimmer of hope to the kids that are part of the organization.
Cena has also contributed to various other charities, such as Be A Star, Susan G. Komen, Boys & Girls Club of America and Kids Wish Network. The 16-time WWE World Champion's charity work has become one of his most identifiable traits.
