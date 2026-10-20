Kairi Sane Teases Future Ahead of First Wrestling Appearance Since WWE Release

Kairi is set to return to pro wrestling next month, but she teased a giant future for herself in the business.

The former NXT Women's Champion was released from the WWE in April as part of the company's annual post-WrestleMania talent cuts. The move and her departure were a surprising turn of events, as Kairi had been a key character in a storyline feud with Iyo Sky and Asuka.

Now, Kairi is set to return to pro wrestling, but it won't be for one of the top promotions in the world. At least, not yet.

Kairi Sane | Netflix

Kairi will appear at the upcoming Chris Jericho Rock N Wrestling Rager event the first weekend of November. An official match hasn't been announced at this time, but she will be on the cruise and it will mark her first appearance since leaving WWE.

“I received a truly wonderful offer from the Jericho Cruise," Sane said in an interview with Weekly Pro Wrestling. "The idea of working aboard a ship as the ‘Pirate Princess’ really excites me. After leaving WWE, I wanted my first wrestling related activity to be something I genuinely wanted to do, and this was it."

Kairi pro wrestling future will reveal itself soon

In addition to commenting on the Jericho Cruise, Sane talked about negotiating with various companies about a full-time return to the ring. Sane didn't break any news, but strongly teased that an announcement was forthcoming.

“I can’t give you any specific details just yet, but various things are already in motion," Sane said. "I’d be happy if everyone could wait just a little longer. Every day, I’m enjoying the experience of challenging myself with new things. Once I return to wrestling, I might be more excited than ever before.”

To many pro wrestling fans, this tease means AEW, which would be a treat and a massive boost to the company's women's division.

How Kairi Sane fits into AEW's women's roster

Right now, Mercedes Mone is the AEW Women's World Champion. Both women have history together and wrestled one another on a large stage for New Japan Pro Wrestling. Kairi was Mone's first opponent after she left WWE in 2023. The two battled at the Battle in the Valley event, where Mone was victorious.

Mone and Kairi working together again in AEW would be good business for the company. Kairi's top-tier opponents could include Thekla, Kris Statlander, Athena, Jaime Hayter, and Maya World.

Kairi's dream match in AEW would be against Toni Storm. Storm is a multiple-time world champion in AEW and has past history with Kairi. Storm has been away from AEW since this past Spring, but teased a return in a very special way at the AEW WrestleDream event over the weekend.

Kairi participated in the first-ever WWE Mae Young Classic tournament. She was also the tournament's first winner.