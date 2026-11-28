The professional wrestling world is in mourning following the sudden and shocking death of Bronson Reed (Jermaine Haley).

WWE announced his passing Friday night due to "medical complications." He was 38 years old and leaves behind a pregnant wife and a young daughter.

The company opened Friday night's episode of SmackDown, which was pre-taped, with a brief tribute. There were also ten-bell salutes at both WWE live events Friday night, and Kevin Owens addressed one of the crowds after the show had come to a close.

Kevin Owens pays an emotional tribute to Bronson Reed at today’s WWE live event.



(Matt Kempke | YouTube) pic.twitter.com/E2Dvv22WVl — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) November 28, 2026

“I’m not gonna pretend that I knew Bronson well, but one thing I knew about him is that he loved doing this for all of you,” Owens said. “Please keep his friends, but more importantly, his family in your thoughts tonight and for the days to come. Bronson, Jermaine, we were lucky to have you, and you will be extremely missed. Thank you.”

The entire wrestling world has a heavy heart following the tragic news of Reed's passing. WWE, AEW, MLW, and professional wrestlers across the globe are passing along their condolences.

Jermaine Haley, a.k.a. Bronson Reed, 1988-2026

Bronson Reed | WWE

Fellow Australian WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley penned an emotional goodbye to Haley, writing, "Words can’t describe how much of a warm and bright light of a human you were. Your presence and laugh could literally turn the dullest of rooms into such a fun and safe space," Ripley wrote.

"I always knew you were special to the Australian wrestling scene. But, I never could have expected exactly how special you would become to me. From working shows together in Aus, to working at nutrition warehouse together and downloading each other movies/shows to watch while on our shifts, having our tryout together, to then both making it over to the states and represent our country together while doing what we both love.

"I never could have imagined that it would end so abruptly. You always looked out for me and gave me a shoulder to cry on when I needed it most. Just a genuine teddy bear with an infectious chuckle. You were my wrestling big brother and It’s really not going to be the same without you around.

"My heart goes out to your wife Paige and your little miracle Deja. Please if everyone could respect their privacy, but keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

WWE Backstage Correspondent Cathy Kelley wrote, "Don’t fully have the words yet, and none of this feels fair. He was the friend who could see the light at the end of the tunnel for you. The one who could manage to make you laugh even in the middle of your ugliest cry. I don’t quite know what to do when the person who got you though days like today is the one you’re crying for.

"You all got to know Bronson Reed, but you would have cheered even harder if you knew the character of the man behind it all. For as much as he loved wrestling, he loved his family more. Rest easy, Jermaine. My brother. I am better for knowing you."

don’t fully have the words yet, and none of this feels fair. he was the friend who could see the light at the end of the tunnel for you. the one who could manage to make you laugh even in the middle of your ugliest cry. i don’t quite know what to do when the person who got you… pic.twitter.com/r1fm29xS15 — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) November 28, 2026

AEW Star Kyle Fletcher paid his respects Friday night on his Instagram stories, writing, "A pioneer for all Australian wrestlers. A true inspiration of mine for many years. One of the kindest people I've ever met.

"Grateful to have known you and to call you a friend. Will cherish every second I got to spend in your presence. Thinking of your family, friends, fans, and everyone grieving today.

"I love you and I will miss you dearly, Jermaine”

Kyle Fletcher on passing of Bronson Reed | Kyle Fletcher Instagram

NXT Champion and fellow Australian Grayson Waller wrote, "Love you brother.

"Thank you for opening so many doors for myself and many others in Australian wrestling."

Love you brother.



Thankyou for opening so many doors for myself and many others in Australian wrestling pic.twitter.com/uKaR4Ag57u — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) November 28, 2026

Longtime WWE Superstar The Miz wrote on his X account, "Rest in Peace, big man. You were an amazing wrestler and an even better person. You will be missed.”



Rest in Peace, big man. You were an amazing wrestler and an even better person. You will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with your friends and family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/geDRomY2KG — The Miz (@mikethemiz) November 28, 2026

Former WWE Champion and current company broadcaster Big E wrote, "I can’t believe this. What a sweetheart of man. A gentle giant. Condolences to his loved ones. Devastatingly tragic news."

I can’t believe this. What a sweetheart of man. A gentle giant. Condolences to his loved ones. Devastatingly tragic news. https://t.co/0Xl0CtFlXM — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) November 28, 2026

AEW wrestler Brody King remembered the time he spent in the ring with Bronson Reed fondly, writing, "RIP big man. I enjoyed our times together."

RIP big man. I enjoyed our times together. https://t.co/D4UIbmJdAc — Big Bad Brody King (@Brodyxking) November 28, 2026

Former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther paid his respects to Reed Saturday morning on Instagram: "A tragedy beyond repair. We lost a truly good one.

"Rest easy, Jermaine."

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis wrote the following on his Instagram, "He was the real deal. More importantly he was a good man. Our hearts are broken in a million pieces today.

"God Speed Jermaine Haley."

"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio also expressed his grief on Instagram Saturday morning, "Completely heartbroken. Love you, brother."

Former WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green wrote the following tribute on her Instagram stories, “I’m not sure words could possibly do any justice right now.

"It was so special to watch J get signed, build a beautiful life in Florida, start a family with Paige and become a proud dad. I loved that he shared those moments with me. He always kept me laughing whether it was in NXT at the performance center or at 5am on a flight home from Smackdown.

"We are all lucky to have had him in our lives.”

Chelsea Green on Bronson Reed | Chelsea Green Instagram stories

Judgment Day member JD McDonagh wrote on his X account, "Rest easy Jermaine. I really don't want to believe that this has happened. You were just the nicest, coolest guy you could ever hope to meet. A dedicated Dad, funny as hell, great taste in music. Just a top, top human being. I'm crushed. You'll be missed mate."

Rest easy Jermaine. I really don't want to believe that this has happened. You were just the nicest, coolest guy you could ever hope to meet. A dedicated Dad, funny as hell, great taste in music. Just a top, top human being. I'm crushed. You'll be missed mate. 💔 https://t.co/uMqfY9atcx pic.twitter.com/eanQ7OHi61 — JD McDonagh (@jd_mcdonagh) November 28, 2026

ROH Women's Champion Athena wrote, "Just soo sad... I have no words right now. Sending love and condolences to his family.

"Rip Bronson."

Just soo sad... I have no words right now. Sending love and condolences to his family.

Rip Bronson. — Athena is ROH & All Elite! (@AthenaPalmer_FG) November 28, 2026

WWE Backstage Correspondent Jackie Redmond wrote, "I can’t believe this is real. Bronson was an amazing person. Incredibly kind.

"I am devastated for his young family. My thoughts and prayers go out to those closest to him and everyone that loved him. It’s not fair."

I can’t believe this is real. Bronson was an amazing person. Incredibly kind.



I am devastated for his young family. My thoughts and prayers go out to those closest to him and everyone that loved him. It’s not fair. https://t.co/WOmsPUHang — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) November 28, 2026

Reactions continue to pour in from across the wrestling world. It would be impossible to cover them all. Jermaine Haley, aka Bronson Reed, was truly loved and he will be missed. The Takedown on SI passes along our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fans.