Kevin Nash Blasts Logan Paul: 'He's not one of the boys. Where would he learn that s—t at'?
Don't expect Kevin Nash to ever send Logan Paul a Christmas card and vice versa.
On the latest episode of his podcast "Kliq This", Nash went off a tangent about the social media influencer turned boxer and now pro wrestler not understanding the difference between what is a work and a shoot during his recent podcast interview with Hulk Hogan on his show, "IMPAULSIVE".
"He's not one of the boys," Nash fired off after seeing a clip of what Paul said to Hogan. "Where would he learn that s—t at? Where is he going up and down the road talking our jargon? In the building? Everybody is in their own motorcoach. There is no interaction. There is no socialization. You don't become one of the boys just because you're around them.
"From what I heard he's making five million bucks for limited (dates) and all those other guys are out there making house shows, f— you. F— you. That's from the boys. F— you. I don't give a f— how many people are following you. If it said you have 24 million road scholars following you, you're f—ing Jesus. You have a bunch of idiots."
There's no information that reveals Paul is making five million dollars a year to wrestle a limited schedule in WWE.
Paul has received positive reviews for catching on so quickly to pro wrestling since he had his first match at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 when teamed with The Miz to beat Rey and Dominik Mysterio.
The former United States champion has been inside the squared circle for matches against Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins and LA Knight.
Paul hasn't been seen on WWE programming since losing the U.S. title to Knight at SummerSlam back in August. It's unknown on when he will return.