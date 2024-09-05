VIDEO: Vince McMahon's Netflix Documentary Trailer Is Released
Late Thursday morning, the wrestling world finally got a peek at what is likely the most anticipated documentary in sports entertainment history. Netflix released the official trailer for the “Mr. McMahon” docuseries that premieres on September 25 with six one-hour episodes.
At the beginning of the trailer, McMahon exclaims, "People have wondered who I really am. You know, the portrayal of me is I’m a bad guy, but no one really knows me."
The trailer, which is a little over two minutes long, featured McMahon, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Hulk Hogan, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, John Cena, Bruce Prichard, Eric Bischoff, Jimmy Hart, Bret "Hitman" Hart, and Paul “Triple H” Levesque and reporter David Shoemaker.
Highlights of the trailer included how McMahon bought the WWE from his father, Vince McMahon Sr., to make the company a national household name, his 1994 steroid trial in which he ended up being found not guilty, the June 2007 Chris Benoit double murder-suicide and the sexual abuse allegation case brought by Janel Grant. It is unknown what else is in the docuseries.
Netflix producers reached out to Grant but she didn't end up getting interviewed for the documentary. The interviews with McMahon happened before his resignation in January after Grant filed her lawsuit against McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis.
The docuseries has been in development since 2020. But due to the Grant allegations, the documentary got pushed back and had more parts put in.
The series was produced by Bill Simmons and “Tiger King” executive producer Chris Smith.