Mark Henry Net Worth

Starting out as a USA National Champion and Olympian in weightlifting and powerlifting, Mark Henry made a successful transition to pro wrestling, signing with WWE and becoming a star for the promotion.

Henry is a well-recognized talent, a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, and has had several notable moments that fans often bring to this day. With his amazing strength and unmatched charisma, Henry has created several different entertaining characters, such as "Sexual Chocolate" and "The Hall of Pain."

"The World's Strongest Man" has also signed some of the most lucrative contracts of his era and has created a lasting legacy in the industry over the last 30 years.

Name Mark Henry Estimated Net Worth $4.5 Million Source of Wealth Professional Wrestling, Hosting, Podcasting Sponsorships & Endorsements Doritos, Pink Strength, USA Weightlifting, AthleteSpeakers Charity USA Weightlifting Foundation, Concussion & CTE Foundation, Special Olympics, Susan G. Komen Foundation, Wounded Warrior & Armed Forces, Make-A-Wish Foundation

What is Mark Henry's Net Worth?

Mark Henry | The Courier-Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mark Henry has a net worth of around $4.5 million. This figure is based on his earnings from his WWE contracts during his active in-ring career, endorsements and his current WWE Legends deal.

Henry would earn the moniker of "The World's Strongest Man" after being a two-time Olympian as a powerlifter. He is also a gold, silver and bronze medalist in the Pan American Games back in 1995, while also being a two-time U.S. National Champion and a three-time U.S. National Weightlifting Champion.

Transitioning to professional wrestling, Henry signed with WWE in 1996 under an unprecedented 10-year contract. Over the course of 25 years with the company, "The World's Strongest Man" is a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, ECW Heavyweight Champion and European Champion.

After the end of his in-ring career, Henry was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2018. He would then go on to sign with All Elite Wrestling in 2021 as a company ambassador and a member of their commentary team. After leaving the promotion in 2024, Henry would return to WWE under a Legends deal and his son Jacob Henry eventually signed with the company as well under a NIL deal.

With many memorable matches and moments with the likes of John Cena, The Undertaker and Big Show, Henry is one of the most recognizable names of his generation with his "Hall of Pain" run fondly remembered by fans to this day.

Mark Henry's Endorsements

Over the course of his career, Henry has been associated with several sponsorships and endorsements closely tied to WWE. In 2013, Henry was among several stars who endorsed Doritos for a SummerSlam campaign.

THIS MAN MARK HENRY WENT INTO A STEAKHOUSE AND BENT A SPOON WITH HIS BARE HANDS 💪🤯



(GhostBandit DJ)



pic.twitter.com/gVn8qptB8L — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) September 3, 2025

With his background in weightlifting and powerlifting, Henry has also supported the Pink Strength campaign in 2025 for their community strength initiative. The WWE Hall of Famer has also been in firm support of USA Weightlifting campaigns and of AthleteSpeakers, serving as a public speaker for events addressing current athletes' health.

Mark Henry's Charity Work

Henry has been an active supporter and contributor to various charitable organizations over the course of his 30-year career in the wrestling business.

Considering his background as a weightlifting champion, it should come as no surprise that Henry has supported the USA Weightlifting Foundation, launching "Mark Henry's The BIG LIFT" campaign to support other Olympic-level weightlifters from the United States.

Henry has also stated in several different interviews that his favorite charity to work with is the Special Olympics, supporting those athletes and offering advice on their journeys. Outside of those, the Concussion & CTE Foundation and Wounded Warrior Project & Armed Forces are among other organizations Henry has pledged and helped in the past.

During his time with WWE, Henry has also supported Make-A-Wish Foundation, granting wishes for terminally ill children as well as Susan G. Komen Foundation, supporting breast cancer research.