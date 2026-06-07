WWE Headquarters Flag Causes Fire in Downtown Stamford

WWE headquarters has been a staple of Stamford, Connecticut since 1983.

But last night, the company caused some damage to their host city when a flag flew off their building and started a fire.

According to Greg Thompson on social media, a flag from WWE headquarters flew off their building, hit a power line, and then caused a fire in downtown Stamford. The full situation was caught on camera and can be viewed below.

At this time, there isn't an update on how the flag flew off the building in the first place. It doesn't appear that anyone was injured in the fire the flag caused.

The flag flew off the WWE building, hit a power line and caught on fire in downtown Stamford tonight (video courtesy Sunny) @News12CT pic.twitter.com/nGjNwVEW0T — Greg Thompson (@gregthompson27) June 7, 2026

WWE has had a wild few years at the corporate level. In 2022, WWE Chairman of the Board Vince McMahon retired from the company amidst allegations of hush money payments made by him to alleged victims of sexual assault who were WWE employees at the time.

McMahon returned to WWE in 2023 and facilitated a sale of his company to Endeavor. Under the Endeavor banner, WWE merged with UFC under a brand new live entertainment company called TKO Group. McMahon was the Executive Chairman of the new company, but resigned from the role when allegations of a sexual assault lawsuit became public.

WWE, Nick Khan, and Vince McMahon face corporate lawsuits in 2026

Nick Khan and Triple H | Imago/MediaPunch

McMahon, WWE, and TKO Group are facing multiple lawsuits at the moment. McMahon is still being sued by Janel Grant for sexual assault and trafficking allegations made against him when he and Grant both worked for the company.

In addition to that, WWE, McMahon, Nick Khan, and other executive leaders in WWE are being sued by WWE shareholders. The shareholders allege that McMahon didn't court other suitors for the company's sale due to a deal he made with Endeavor to get a prominent position inside the new company, TKO Group. Shareholders claim it cost them up to a billion dollars.

The trial for that suit was set to begin in court on Monday. However, over the weekend, the court date was canceled, leading to speculation that both sides have agreed on some sort of settlement.

WWE decided to move out of its original Titan Tower corporate offices in 2019. In 2023, their brand new and state-of-the-art corporate building opened in Stamford.