Mike Perry Found Success in Most Violent Way Possible
If violence is what you are seeking, Mike Perry is your guy.
The self-proclaimed “King of Violence” has found fighting fame in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. He headlines KnuckleMania IV on Saturday in Los Angeles, an event that marks BKFC’s maiden voyage into California.
A fighter crippled by accusations, allegations, and jail time, Perry gave off an air of reckless chaos. Yet his refuge came in a distinctly unique forum: the BKFC knuckle, where he showcases an extremely visceral form of fighting.
“I get to attempt great feats,” said Perry. “That’s all I ever wanted. I give all I can give to this, and I wish I could give more.”
Shadow boxing by his pool, Perry looked ahead to his next conquest. Victorious in all four of his fights, Perry seeks to extend his winning streak on Saturday. Standing in his way is Thiago Alves, a former BKFC middleweight champion who will fight Perry at light heavyweight.
“He has my respect, but I’m going to do damage to him,” said Perry. ‘Training has been intense. It’s not about what I do, it’s more about the manner I do it.”
The furious pace at which he throws–and his ability to absorb vicious shots–have Perry unstoppable in BKFC. Most men quickly realize that trading shots with him is not a place where they want to be.
“I see that all the time,” said Perry, who was competitive in the UFC–but never as successful as he is now. “I like to see what I’m made of out there. And I see what my opponent is made of, too.”
Perry has fought extremely tough men in the sport, but his toughest opponent remains within.
“I know what I signed up for,” said Perry. “Brutality is a part of this sport. Fighting the guys I fight, they’re pretty tough. So I can’t question myself. I know toughness is in my back pocket.”
Until someone proves otherwise, Perry’s speed will likely lead him to victory on Saturday. His rapid combination of speed and power has been unmatched thus far in BKFC.
“My fists are going to be all over his face,” said Perry. “My goal is to hurt that man. I’m going to punch him in the face until he can’t take it anymore.”