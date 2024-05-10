Masked in a Maskless World: Místico Returns to America
Místico has returned to America.
Whenever he travels, the first item he packs is his mask. And he will be wearing it with pride as he steps into the MLW ring tomorrow for the AZTECA LUCHA show at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, defending his MLW world middleweight championship against Bárbaro Cavernario.
“I’m a different person when I put on the mask,” said Místico, speaking through a translator. “It’s a whole new personality. It’s a whole new life.”
Místico recently appeared in AEW, where he was given star treatment. The CMLL luminary also performed in WWE from 2011-2014 as Sin Cara. While people may know his real name– Místico is Luis Ignacio Urive Alvirde–his face remains a mystery. Even though that contrasts the culture of the wrestling scene in the United States, where a focus is on reality, the mask is a driving force in Mexico that highlights the superhero features of the luchadores.
“In Mexico, we believe in the mystery,” said Místico. “When you believe, it is very exciting. I know there are differences in the United States. Where I am from, this is tradition. It is a way of life.”
Místico’s fighting spirit will be on full display in tomorrow’s MLW title defense, which airs on TrillerTV+. He is honored to bring an essential piece of lucha libre with him to the wrestling hotbed of Chicago.
“Here in America, it is still strange to see so few masks,” said Místico. “I’m proud to bring a piece of my culture from Mexico to America. That is what I’m doing in MLW.
“I’m wearing the mask for everyone who wore it before me. The ones who sacrificed, the ones who fought. It is a lot more than something that covers my face. This represents part of my soul.”
If the title defense against Bárbaro Cavernario is a success, Místico already has his next opponent in mind. Whether it takes place in MLW, AEW, or New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Místico would like a title bout against reigning IWGP world heavyweight champion Jon Moxley.
“I have watched Jon Moxley turn into a star,” said Místico, who will wrestle NJPW star Hiromu Takahashi at the CMLL x NJPW Fantasticamania Mexico event next month at Arena Mexico. “He is more than that, he is a major star and he carries such fighting spirit and heart and determination with him in the ring. I want to wrestle him in Japan. I would love that opportunity.”
Until then, Místico’s focus is on delivering his absolute best in Chicago.
“Wrestling in the United States is an honor,” said Místico. “We will have an amazing crowd for MLW. I have a lot to prove, and it’s almost time to go out and show Chicago why I wear my mask with such pride.”