AEW Stars Announced For CMLL Women's Grand Prix
CMLL's annual Women's Grand Prix has officially arrived, with top stars from promotions all over the world competing to prove themselves as the best.
On CMLL's Informa news show, it was announced that the 2025 Women's Grand Prix takes place on October 24th in Arena Mexico and will be an 18-woman elimination tag team match with Team World going head-to-head with Team Mexico.
Notable names from AEW, ROH, Stardom, RevPro, MLW, and TJPW comprise Team World, while Team Mexico is made up of CMLL talent. The last woman standing will be declared the winner.
Who will participate in the 2025 CMLL Women's Grand Prix?
Team World features:
- Interim ROH Women's World Television Champion Mina Shirakawa (AEW)
- Thekla (AEW)
- Skye Blue (AEW)
- Julia Hart (AEW)
- Diamante (ROH)
- MLW Women's World Featherweight Champion Shoko Nakajima (MLW/TJPW)
- Hazuki (STARDOM)
- CMLL-Japan Women's Champion Koguma (STARDOM)
- Kanji (RevPro)
Representing Team Mexico is:
- Persephone (CMLL)
- La Catalina (CMLL)
- Zeuxis (CMLL)
- India Sioux (CMLL)
- Skadi (CMLL)
- Olympia (CMLL)
- Reyna Isis (CMLL)
- CMLL World Women's Tag Team Champion Lluvia (CMLL)
- CMLL World Women's Tag Team Champion La Jarochita (CMLL)
This is not the first time that AEW/ROH has sent talent to CMLL for the annual event. Last year, Willow Nightingale represented AEW on Team World while Viva Van and Red Velvet represented ROH. Alex Windsor, representing RevPro at the time, was also on Team World in last year's match.
What should we expect from the CMLL Women's Grand Prix?
The Women's Grand Prix tends to be a longer but very fast-paced match. Last year's match was 58 minutes long with Team Mexico emerging victorious. This year's Men's Grand Prix on August 29th was the longest in CMLL's history, clocking in at one hour and 22 minutes. Mistico took home the win for Team Mexico by eliminating AEW's "Speedball" Mike Bailey.
It will interesting for Team World to see if Mina Shirakawa and Thekla will able to get along considering their bad blood dating back to their time in STARDOM, and Thekla coming to Arena Mexico flanked by her Triangle of Madness teammates, Julia Hart and Skye Blue.
Over on Team Mexico, La Catalina, notably of Chilean heritage, will aim to put her differences aside with many on her team and defeat the international team. With the CMLL World Women's Championship currently held by an AEW talent, namely the TBS Champion Mercedes Moné, it's safe to say that Team Mexico has an extra chip on their shoulder to get a big win over Team World for CMLL.
The event will stream live on the Leyenda subscription tier of CMLL's YouTube channel on the evening of October 24th.
