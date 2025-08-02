MJF Wins CMLL World Light Heavyweight Title, Will Defend Against Zandokan Jr
The achievements keep rolling in this summer for Maxwell Jacob Friedman, better known as MJF.
Last night at CMLL Viernes Espectacular, MJF defeated Averno in the main event to become the new CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion. Once again, he elicited a heated reaction from the crowd in Arena Mexico for his dastardly antics, eventually forcing Averno to tap out to the Salt of the Earth.
What brings MJF to CMLL?
MJF's motivations for returning to Arena Mexico stemmed from his continued rivalry with CMLL legend, Mistico. MJF infamously stole Místico's mask when they wrestled at AEW Grand Slam Mexico in June, infuriating the crowd to the point that MJF was attacked by a disgruntled audience member after the show.
He'd also make a surprise appearance in MLW, a promotion he built his reputation in before AEW's formation, to attack Místico and add further insult to injury. MJF targeted Averno and the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship specifically because Averno was someone that Místico hadn't been able to beat, and the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship was a title that Místico had been unable to win.
While MJF and Místico didn't come face to face last night in Arena Mexico, a rematch is certainly on the horizon, potentially at CMLL's 92nd Anniversary show on September 19.
Who's next in CMLL for MJF?
As for the immediate future, the date and opponent for MJF's first title defense is already set. After he defeated Averno, popular CMLL star, Zandokan Jr. approached the ring and urged MJF to respect the traditions and fans of lucha libre. He also stressed that the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship belongs in the hands of a CMLL wrestler and that it would be his mission to take that title back from MJF on behalf of the company.
Zandokan Jr's popularity in CMLL has continued to skyrocket over the past year. He's also appeared in NJPW on several occasions, teaming up with Yota Tsuji in 2023's World Tag League and making it to the semifinals. Also known as "El Rey del Mundo", which translates to "King of the World", Zandokan Jr will be one of the representatives of Team Mexico to face Team World, comprised of stars from AEW, NJPW, RevPro, etc, in the CMLL Grand Prix on August 29.
MJF has formally accepted Zandokan Jr's challenge and will defend his new title in Arena Mexico on August 15.
What's next for MJF in AEW?
Before his title defense, MJF has a busy schedule. This upcoming Wednesday on Dynamite, he will face Mark Briscoe, finally getting a one-on-one match together after a very personal war of words.
Also, after receiving two thumbs down from Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, MJF awaits his fate from the final member of the Hurt Syndicate, MVP. Plus, he still has possession of the men's Casino Gauntlet contract that guarantees an AEW World Championship match at a time of his choosing.
