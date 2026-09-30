MLW Partners With Live Nation’s VEEPS for a Return to Pay-Per-View this November

Major League Wrestling is preparing for a return to pay-per-view, a first for the promotion in seven years.

MLW Saturday Night SuperFight will stream live on Live Nation’s VEEPS on Saturday, November 7, starting at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois, with the show representing the biggest premium live event on MLW’s 2026 calendar.

The announcement of Saturday Night SuperFight follows the recent move of MLW Fusion, the league's weekly flagship program, to every Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on Tubi.

Killer Kross | MLW

In a statement released to The Takedown on SI, MLW Founder and CEO Court Bauer said that Saturday Night SuperFight will serve as the culmination of championship quests and epic rivalries and will be a loaded night of must-see marquee matches.

“MLW is on a roll, and now it’s time to go bigger,” Bauer said. “We’re not coming back to pay-per-view to play it safe. November 7 is where championships will be decided, rivalries will come to a head, and the best fighters in MLW will be expected to deliver on the biggest stage we’ve had in years. Chicago always brings an incredible atmosphere, and we’re giving that crowd — and fans watching around the world — a night of super fights.”

The MLW roster features some of the most recognizable athletes in professional wrestling, including the reigning MLW World Heavyweight Champion Killer Kross and MLW Women's World Champion Shotzi.

While matches for the card have yet to be announced, MLW National Openweight Champion Austin Aries and MLW World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers are expected to be in action, as are Matt Riddle, Místico, CONTRA Unit, and emerging powerhouse ZAMAYA.

“MLW has built a highly engaged global audience, and Saturday Night SuperFight is the kind of must-see moment fans want to experience as it happens,” said Kyle Heller, Co-Founder and Chief Content Officer of VEEPS. “We’re excited to bring MLW’s return to pay-per-view to fans around the world and give them the opportunity to watch the biggest matches, rivalries, and championship moments unfold live.”

MLW and Live Nation’s VEEPS will also collaborate on a collection of limited-edition Saturday Night SuperFight merchandise. Additional details about the collection and its availability will be announced at a later date.

MLW Saturday Night SuperFight Pay-Per-View pricing:

Shotzi | MLW

Saturday Night SuperFight will be available worldwide on Saturday, November 7. Fans have the ability to pre-order Saturday Night SuperFight early and save some money.

Early-bird pre-order: $9.99 - 48 hours only!

Advance purchase: $19.99

Event-day purchase: $24.99

MLW Saturday Night SuperFight is executive produced by Court Bauer, Paul Walter Hauser, and Bryan Walsh.