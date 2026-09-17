MLW Lands Streaming Deal, Fusion Moving Nights

Major League Wrestling has secured a distribution deal for its flagship show, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the company.

MLW has struggled to land a major television deal in recent years. In 2021, the company was set to land an agreement with Tubi, but the deal fell apart. MLW went on to file an antitrust lawsuit in which it alleged that WWE blocked the deal; at the time, WWE had its own agreement with Tubi's parent company, Fox. In the end, WWE paid MLW a $20 million settlement. MLW Fusion had been airing on beIN Sports, but their deal wrapped up in August, though the show has streamed on YouTube as well.

In an update, MLW has found a new home for Fusion, years after its lawsuit against WWE, and it's starting right away.

It's a new era for Major League Wrestling

Killer Kross | MLW

Tony Maglio of The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report that MLW had landed a streaming agreement with Tubu. The deal will see Fusion stream for free live on the on-demand/FAST platform. Starting tonight, new episodes of Fusion will premiere every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

Maglio wrote that this deal was meant to happen five years ago, though it fell apart (allegedly due to WWE's involvement) shortly before it was set to be announced. Further aspects of the negotiations were not disclosed, though Maglio notes that Tubi has 110 million monthly active users.

“Wrestling should be easy to find and free to watch,” MLW Founder and CEO Court Bauer said in a release confirming the news.

MLW Finally Gets Its Tubi Deal (Exclusive) https://t.co/9zoYrkAE3m — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 17, 2026

“We built MLW around that, no paywalls, no subscription barriers, nothing standing between a fan and the show, and Tubi shares that same fan-first philosophy at scale. Starting Sept. 17, Tubi’s 110 million monthly active users have a front row seat on Thursday nights to the hardest hitting hour in pro wrestling, and it won’t cost a dime.”

MLW's roster currently features names like World Heavyweight Champion Killer Kross, Matt Riddle, Austin Aries, Trevor Lee, and Donovan Dijak, among others. Former WWE star Shotzi recently held the women's title, while Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows are the tag team champions. Baron Corbin, also known as Bishop Dyer, had a run in the company before he returned to WWE earlier this year.

The company has a history of cultivating talent that rises to superstardom; MJF, Jacob Fatu, Penta, and Rey Fenix are just a few examples. As the roster continues to grow in the future, the new generation will have the chance to shine on Tubi's platform, and it'll be exciting to see what the future holds for the company.