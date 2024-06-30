Alex Pereira Decimates Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303
Alex Pereira is dominating the UFC in spectacular fashion.
The reigning UFC light heavyweight champion, Pereira has won eight of his nine UFC bouts, six of which by knockout/TKO. His latest feat is a TKO victory against Jiri Prochazka in the main event of UFC 303. It marks his second time defeating Prochazka, and this one was complete domination.
After dropping Prochazka with a left hook just before the end of the first round, Pereira opened the second round with a left head kick that effectively ended the bout. After a flurry of ground and pound, Pereira had his hand raised again.
Prochazka (30-5-1) was attempting to regain the undisputed light heavyweight title, a very difficult task. Following this loss, it will take him considerable time to work his way back to another title shot. Incredibly, Pereira (11-2) is running out of opponents at light heavyweight.
Magomed Ankalaev is an option for a light heavyweight title bout, but the logical next move for Pereira is to move to heavyweight–and attempt to become a three-division UFC champion. Unless some drastic decision occurs, Pereira has to be the top choice to challenge the winner of the upcoming Tom Aspinall-Curtis Blaydes interim heavyweight title bout at UFC 304.