Alexa Grasso on Trilogy Bout Against Valentina Shevchenko: ‘I’m Asking Every Day’
Alexa Grasso is ready to fight.
And she wants a trilogy bout against Valentina Shevchenko.
“I’m asking every day,” said Grasso. “Hopefully it happens at The Sphere. We’re still waiting for news.”
Extremely competitive, Grasso is seeking to join Amanda Nunes and become only the second fighter to defeat Shevchenko (23-4-1) on two different occasions. That would also extend her reign as UFC women’s flyweight champion, as well as put a definitive end to the debate over who is better.
“Both of my fights against Valentina meant a lot,” said Grasso, who defeated Shevchenko in March of 2023 to win the battle before battling her in a controversial split draw in September. “She is someone who I’ve watched for a long time, and I trained so hard to beat her and become champion. I respect her skill, technique, and discipline. We have a lot of similarities, and we both love to compete. It’s nice to have someone at this level who tests you like that.”
Grasso and Shevchenko are starring together on the newest season of The Ultimate Fighter, which airs every Tuesday on ESPN+. The show features fighters from the featherweight and middleweight divisions, and it also allows viewers the chance to get a better understanding of Grasso and Shevchenko.
“It’s a huge opportunity, and it’s really cool to be part of the show,” said Grasso. “There haven’t been many women coaches on the show, so this shows how women’s MMA is growing. People are going to love the fights, which are really, really good.”
Grasso (16-3-1) suffered her last loss in 2019. Since then, she moved from strawweight to flyweight, winning five consecutive fights–including defeating Shevchenko for the title. The split draw last fall has further motivated her, forcing her to train even more intensely ahead of the trilogy bout against Shevchenko.
“When I won the title, life only changed in one way, and that’s by making me work harder,” said Grasso. “I still have to work harder. I have to be even more disciplined. I have to be perfect every single day. I need to be number-one in my gym, too. I need to set the example.
“That’s my challenge for myself. I don’t know when my body will resist it, but I’m loving it.”