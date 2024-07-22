Conor McGregor Adding Electric Feel to BKFC
Extra Mustard is a weekly column looking at the highs and lows–and everything in between–in combat sports and beyond.
Conor McGregor is worth every bit of the investment from Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.
A co-owner of BKFC, McGregor added electricity to the calm night air after Jake Paul pummeled Mike Perry in the boxing ring on Saturday night. And instead of celebrating Paul, who has yet to beat an actual professional boxer, McGregor went on the offensive, firing Perry for his pitiful performance.
Perry will be back for BKFC, but make no mistake: he did himself no favors on Saturday night. He lacked fundamental boxing traits, like protecting his chin, and for the majority of six rounds served as a punching bag. How exactly does that benefit BKFC?
Most executives and owners won’t publicly criticize, but McGregor has the cachet to do it. And let’s not forget–in addition to fighting, McGregor competed in the most successful crossover bout when he fought Floyd Mayweather in 2017.
McGregor is extremely smart. He witnessed Perry, the face of BKFC, lose his aura on Saturday. It wasn’t like Francis Ngannou was the one putting him laying a beating on him, either. Paul is an outsider to the fight world, still fighting to be accepted, and easily criticized because he handpicks his opponents.
In just a few tweets on Saturday, McGregor did what Perry couldn’t. And that’s making sure the BKFC initials meant more by the end of the night than they did at the beginning.