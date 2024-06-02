Dana White on UFC 302, President Trump’s Appearance, and the NBA Finals
NEWARK, NJ – UFC CEO Dana White discussed a wide variety of topics following UFC 302, which featured a public appearance from former United States President Donald Trump.
Earlier in the week, Trump became the first former president ever to be convicted of a crime. As he runs for re-election in the upcoming presidential election, he received unrelenting positive support last night at the Prudential Center, where the crowd cheered Trump as soon as he walked out to Kid Rock’s American Bad Ass.
“How do you think it went?” asked White when asked if Trump made the right decision in attending the event. “Probably a good idea to show up tonight.”
UFC 302 ended with a masterful main event between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier. The reigning lightweight champion, Makhachev barely escaped a phenomenal performance from Poirier.
“Both guys dug deep,” said White. “Absolute war. Islam is tough as hell and talented. He ate some big body shots tonight, took that elbow to the forehead. I thought Poirier did an unbelievable job of stuffing takedown, getting up when he was in nasty positions, staying out of that submission in the first round. You couldn’t ask more from a main event title fight.”
After the fight, when speaking during the post-show press conference, White highlighted Makhachev, who has now accumulated 14 straight victories. But he was adamant that Jon Jones, and not Makhachev, is the number-one pound-for-pound fighter in the world.
“I think Islam’s one of the greatest of all-time,” said White. “I don’t think he’s the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world. How can you call Islam the best pound-for-pound fighter when Jon Jones is still f------ fighting? Jon Jones has never lost a fight. Ever. He’s fought all the baddest dudes in the world. As long as Jon Jones is still active, fighting, and in the rankings, no one else is number-one.
“Jon Jones is absolutely, positively the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world. Jon Jones is the best ever.”
White also expressed his frustration in the official score for the Sean Strickland-Paulo Costa bout. Despite a one-sided fight where Strickland picked Costa apart and shut him down, official scorer Dave Tirelli ruled the bout, 49-46, in Costa’s favor.
“It was f------ nuts,” said White. “That guy should never judge a big fight again. How do you call that fight a split decision? That guy shouldn’t be judging fights.”
White also commented on the upcoming Mike Tyson-Jake Paul boxing bout, which was postponed from its original date in July due to a medical issue from Tyson.
“Obviously I know a lot about it, but I’m not going to talk about it,” said White. “For the first time probably ever in my life, I have no comment on something. That’s Mike’s world, and he gets pissed at me every time I talk about that stuff.”
Finally, White offered a prediction for the upcoming NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks. White grew up a Celtics fan, and he believes the franchise is in prime position to win their eighteenth championship,
“I’m going to Game One,” said White, which takes place on Thursday. “Obviously, I’m rooting for the Celtics. I strongly believe this is their year.”