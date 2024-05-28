David Feldman on Conor McGregor Joining BKFC as Co-Owner: ‘He’s the Biggest Influencer in All of Combat Sports’
David Feldman always believed in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.
Even when it felt like he was the only one backing the promotion.
“There were dozens of times I thought, ‘This is going to be our last show,’” said Feldman. “Every time, the struggle was funding. I knew that if someone watched us once, they’d be back. I couldn’t let this fail.”
BKFC has continued to grow, especially this year. The KnuckleMania card in April drew a 7,100-person sellout at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, which marked the promotion’s maiden voyage to California. Two weeks later, a crowd of 5,700 packed the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.
“We’re gaining momentum, and wait until you see what’s coming next,” said Feldman. “We’re going to introduce a lot of new free agents and TV deals. There are so many hot coals in the fire, and there are a lot of reasons to be excited about BKFC.”
Feldman hopes to have struck gold with his co-owner. During the KnuckleMania event, he introduced Conor McGregor as a new part owner.
McGregor is still under contract with the UFC, where he is expected to sign a new deal. While he will not compete for BKFC, his role will be highlighting BKFC as one of the best fight promotions in the world.
“Conor brings us to a whole new audience,” said Feldman, who initially became involved with McGregor when he partnered with the famed fighter’s Forged Irish Stout. “He’s the biggest influencer in all of combat sports. We’re thrilled he loves BKFC. I admire how he’s never forgotten where he came from. He’s more down to earth than people realize.
“He’ll be involved in our content, in front of and behind the camera, and we’re very happy to be connected with Conor McGregor.”
Feldman has engineered a product built on viral knockouts. It is perfectly suited for social media, which is critical for developing a younger audience.
“People that want those ‘Oh sh--’ moments,” said Feldman. “That’s what we provide.”
The next goal for Feldman is clear: BKFC needs to create more stars. Their top draw currently is Mike Perry, a former MMA fighter whose life was awry when he was released from the UFC–but has rejuvenated his entire career in bare knuckle.
“Timing is everything in life, and the timing was right here,” said Feldman. “Mike was done with his UFC contract. He wasn’t making much money there. We offered significantly more money to fight here, and he’s been a star for us. It is a partnership that tremendously changed his life and put a new spotlight on us. The best partnerships work both ways. He’s blown up, and he’s blown us up, too.”
Perry (5-0) extended his undefeated streak at KnuckleMania. Feldman is nearly ready to announce his next opponent, who he confirmed is someone MMA fans know quite well.
“It’s a real big-time needle mover,” said Feldman. “I can’t say who it is just yet, but that’s coming soon.”
BKFC is preparing for a pivotal summer. In addition to dates in Europe, Feldman also has a show with three title bouts at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida on June 21.
Feldman always believed he had a commodity. Now the rest of the fight world is starting to take note.
“We believe in where we’re going, and this is only the start,” said Feldman. “We’re becoming a contender in combat sports.”