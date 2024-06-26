Diego Lopes on UFC 303: ‘It’s The Biggest Fight of My Life’
One year ago, Diego Lopes was given only a week to prepare for his UFC debut.
History is now repeating itself for Lopes, who was afforded two weeks to prepare for his fight at UFC 303.
After Conor McGregor officially dropped out of 303 and the card was reworked, Lopes was called on to fight Brian Ortega. Despite having just competed in April, Lopes did not hesitate to accept the challenge.
“No one else wanted to fight Brian on short notice, but I was ready,” said Lopes, speaking through a translator. “I was offered an opportunity. It’s the biggest fight of my life.”
Lopes (24-6) has won three of his four UFC bouts, with the lone defeat coming in his Octagon debut in May of 2023 against Movsar Evloev. That was a bout he accepted during the week of the fight, filling in for Bryce Mitchell. With a tenacious fighting style, Lopes lost the fight–but his style won over the UFC faithful. Since then, he has defeated Gavin Tucker, Pat Sabatini, and Sodiq Yusuff.
Clearly, none of those opponents is anywhere near the elite caliber of Brian Ortega. A perennial contender in the featherweight division, a healthy Ortega returned to the cage in February and looked shockingly sharp in victory against Yair Rodriguez.
After missing nearly a year-and-a-half due to an assortment of injuries, Ortega (16-3, 1 NC) withstood an early onslaught from Rodriguez before wearing him down, then forced him to tap in the third round. Ortega, 33, represents a different caliber of fighter; Lopes did fight Evloev, who is also a top contender, but he lost that fight by unanimous decision.
“All the work I’ve put in has prepared me,” said Lopes, 29, who enters this bout in immaculate shape. “That is why the moment is never too big for me.”
If he can collect another victory, a featherweight title shot will be within reach. Somewhat surprisingly, Lopes stands as a slight favorite by the oddsmakers. Considering Ortega’s pedigree, and the outstanding performance he just submitted in February, a win for Lopes is anything but a lock.
“If I win this fight, I have a strong case for a title shot,” said Lopes. “This is one I need to prove to myself.
“I have the greatest motivation of all. Like I said, it’s the biggest fight of my life.”