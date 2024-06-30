Diego Lopes Wins Fourth Straight at UFC 303
Diego Lopes and Dan Ige combined for a compelling UFC 303 co-main event
Diego Lopes won his fourth straight victory in the co-main event of UFC 303, defeating Dan Ige–who had officially accepted the bout only hours prior.
In a 165-pound catchweight bout, Lopes (25-6) won by unanimous decision. His attack was too versatile for Ige (18-8), who is not particularly hurt by the loss. This card will be remembered for Ige taking the fight on the day of the event and replacing Brian Ortega, though it would have been legendary had he emerged victorious.
Ige survived a late submission attempt in the first, escaping right before the round ended. In the second, Lopes controlled the fight on the ground and the feet. Ige came out swinging to start the third, and he won that round–but could not get the finish he needed.
