Wrestling On FanNation

Diego Lopes Wins Fourth Straight at UFC 303

Diego Lopes and Dan Ige combined for a compelling UFC 303 co-main event

Justin Barrasso

Diego Lopes won his fourth straight victory in the co-main event of UFC 303, defeating Dan Ige–who had officially accepted the bout only hours prior.

Diego Lopes collected his fourth straight victory at UFC 303
Diego Lopes collected his fourth straight victory at UFC 303 / Zuffa

In a 165-pound catchweight bout, Lopes (25-6) won by unanimous decision. His attack was too versatile for Ige (18-8), who is not particularly hurt by the loss. This card will be remembered for Ige taking the fight on the day of the event and replacing Brian Ortega, though it would have been legendary had he emerged victorious.

Ige survived a late submission attempt in the first, escaping right before the round ended. In the second, Lopes controlled the fight on the ground and the feet. Ige came out swinging to start the third, and he won that round–but could not get the finish he needed.

Published |Modified
Justin Barrasso

JUSTIN BARRASSO

Justin Barrasso has been writing for Sports Illustrated since 2014. While his primary focus is pro wrestling and MMA, he has also covered MLB, NBA, and the NFL. He can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

Home/MMA