Dan Ige Making Unprecedented Move at UFC 303
Brian Ortega is out.
Dan Ige is in.
If you were expecting anything conventional at UFC 303, then shame on you.
Brian Ortega is off the UFC 303 card, with the official word from UFC reps that he was deemed medically unable to compete. But even without Ortega, Diego Lopes is still fighting on the 303 card–and he will face Dan Ige.
This came together very quickly. Once it was clear Ortega could no longer fight, Dana White and his team sought out to find a last-minute replacement. Ige, who lives in Las Vegas and was training for a weight on July 20, heard about the opening–and desperately wanted the opportunity.
The Lopes-Ige fight was finalized earlier today. Lopes weighed in again, too, and the two will fight in the co-main event in a 165-pound catchweight bout.
Accepting a fight on the night of the event is practically unheard of, but this adds a whole new element to UFC 303.