Dominick Reyes on Jon Jones, Wins and Losses, and a New Opportunity
Dominick Reyes: “It’s part of my journey”
The fate of Dominick Reyes was left in the hands of the judges at UFC 247.
And since their decision in February of 2020, Reyes’ career has not been the same.
Jon Jones was awarded the winner of the bout by unanimous decision, keeping his light heavyweight championship–not to mention his undefeated streak aura.
The same cannot be said for Reyes, who lost his undefeated streak–and his aura. He was outstanding in the first three rounds before Jones took control in rounds four and five. It was an outstanding fight, and controversy still hovers over who ring announcer Bruce Buffer should have declared the winner.
“When it happened, I thought he said the wrong name,” said Reyes. “I was like, ‘Wait, what? Did you read that right?’ I’m a firm believer in everything happening for a reason, and God has a plan for us all. It just wasn’t my time. My life would be completely different. Maybe I wouldn’t be fighting anymore.”
That night, Reyes peppered Jones with uppercuts, jabs, and kicks–and it appeared he won the first three rounds of a five-round fight. Ever since, it has been an altogether different story. Reyes entered the title bout against Jones with an undefeated record; since suffering that loss, he has yet to win again.
“At first, after that loss, it was horrible,” said Reyes. “And then Covid hit. During that time, I let the darkness consume me. It was a lot longer of a grieving process than it should have been.”
Reyes was asked if he wonders what life would be like had the judges scored the fight in his favor.
“What if?” asked Reyes. “That’s a dangerous game to play. At the same time, it’s part of my journey. I can’t deny who I am.
“I’ve become a better person because of it. I was going down a path where I wasn’t being a great person. It was all about money and power.”
After losing to Jones, there was still an opportunity to seize the light heavyweight title. But instead of a rematch against Jones, the bout that took place was against Jan Blachowicz for the belt that Jones vacated.
Following six months off, Reyes entered unprepared and unmotivated for Blachowicz, who finished him in the second round.
“I didn’t want to fight Jan, I wanted a rematch against Jon,” said Reyes. “I had the option to say no, but I was heavily influenced by my ego.”
The losses continued to mount. Jiri Prochazka knocked out Reyes with a spinning back elbow in May of 2021, then Ryan Spann nearly took his soul with a knockout in November of 2022 at Madison Square Garden.
Reyes (12-4) looks to re-enter the win column tomorrow at UFC Fight Night. He fights Dustin Jacoby, who has lost three of his last four bouts, in the co-main event.
“It’s a great opportunity,” said Reyes. “For me, it’s all about winning.”
Reyes’ journey is incomplete without including his falls, but his story should also highlight the successes. His 12-fight win streak, especially the victory against Chris Weidman in October of 2019, was sensational.
“When it’s all said and done, I’m going to relish the good times,” said Reyes. “That night in Boston [against Weidman], I’ll remember that for the rest of my life. Houston [against Jones], Chile [against Jared Cannonier], London [against Volkan Oezdemir], I’ll always remember that.
“The losses are growing pains. Losing sucks. I hate losing. But the things that will resonate with me are the wins.”
Reyes credits one friend in particular for his change in perspective from darkness to light. That is his dog Rollie, a four-year-old Pomeranian and Husky mix.
“He’s my best friend,” said Reyes. “He’s helped me in ways he’ll never know. I can’t live without him.”
With a chance to rewrite his narrative, Reyes is ready to step into the cage against Jacoby.
“Expect a war between two veteran fighters,” said Reyes. “It’s going to be a technical battle with a tremendous amount of heart. I just know I’m going to have my hand raised.”
Savannah Marshall making MMA debut in PFL
Savannah Marshall makes her MMA debut tomorrow, fighting Mirela Vargas in a lightweight bout at PFL Europe 2 in Newcastle, England.
Marshall, 33, is a decorated boxer. The reigning undisputed female super middleweight boxing world champion, she has trained extensively for MMA since signing a multi-year deal with the PFL last summer.
“This is an amazing opportunity, and I’m going to grab it with both hands,” said Marshall. “Don’t get wrong–it’s hard. It’s a lot harder than boxing. But it was never something I dreamt about. It kind of fell in my lap.”
Just like she has done throughout her career in boxing, Marshall’s goal is to continue to raise the profile of women in sports.
“There aren’t as many opportunities for women as there are for men,” said Marshall. “It is getting better, but that is the reason I switched over to this sport.”
In her MMA debut, Marshall headlines the card in Newcastle. She grew up roughly 30 miles away in Hartlepool, so she should have the crowd in her corner.
“I’ve got experience, I’ve been put in situations to grow,” said Marshall. “And I’m excited about the unknown, too. So much of this–the warmup, the training, the organization–is different. I like that. I’m excited for the opportunity.”
The Pick ‘Em Section
UFC Fight Night middleweight bout: Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov
- Pick: Jared Cannonier
UFC Fight Night light heavyweight bout: Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby
- Pick: Dominick Reyes
UFC Fight Night bantamweight bout: Ricky Turcios vs. Raul Rosas Jr.
- Pick: Raul Rosas Jr.
ONE 167 lightweight bout: Kade Ruotolo vs. Blake Cooper
- Pick: Kade Ruotolo
PFL Europe 2 women’s lightweight bout: Savannah Marshall vs. Mirela Vargas
- Pick: Savannah Marshall
Last week: 4-2
2024 record: 54-45