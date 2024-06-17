McGregor-Chandler or Tyson-Paul: Which Happens First?
Extra Mustard is a weekly column looking at the highs and lows–and everything in between–in combat sports and beyond.
Conor McGregor’s return fight–set to take place on June 29 at UFC 303–has been postponed.
It was the same story as Mike Tyson’s Netflix showcase against Jake Paul. Originally scheduled for July 20, the boxing bout was moved to November after 58-year-old Tyson suffered an ulcer flareup.
Will either of these fights actually happen? If they do, which will happen first?
McGregor issued an official statement two days ago, explaining that an undisclosed injury caused him to drop out of his long-awaited fight with Michael Chandler. There are those (myself included) still wondering if and how a financial dispute fits into all of this, as there is no needle mover in combat sports like McGregor. If McGregor was offered more money and/or a new UFC contract, would he be fighting on June 29?
No new date has been announced for McGregor-Chandler. If Chandler–who has not fought since November of 2022, which was an outstanding bout against Dustin Poirier at Madison Square Garden–accepts a fight against a new opponent, then that will be an indicator that he is moving on from McGregor.
Plenty of mystery surrounds Tyson-Paul, too. Should Tyson be fighting someone 31 years younger than him? Will he even be cleared to compete? And how damaging would a loss be for Paul?
In terms of which happens first, if either happens, it is important to note the difference between the two. If McGregor steps in the cage, he will have Chandler ready to rip off his head. But Tyson-Paul is much different. That is a spectacle designed to give people their money’s worth. Now that is not to imply whatsoever it is fixed–but I’ll wager my next paycheck that it doesn’t end in the first or second round.
One is a fight. The other is entertainment. And that is why the Tyson-Paul spectacle is far more likely to occur.