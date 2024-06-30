Michael Chandler on Conor McGregor: ‘There’s No Way He Comes Back to the UFC and Doesn’t Fight Me’
Michael Chandler will continue to wait for Conor McGregor.
Speaking to assorted media at UFC 303, Chandler explained that McGregor’s return to the Octagon runs through him.
“I’m not letting Conor off the hook,” said Chandler. “He would love to come back and fight somebody other than Michael Chandler with what I bring to the Octagon. There’s no way he comes back to the UFC and doesn’t fight me.”
Chandler and McGregor were scheduled to headline UFC 303, but that bout was called off after McGregor said he could not compete due to a foot injury. In the event that McGregor’s return is further delayed, Chandler also noted that he is willing, if necessary, to fight someone else.
“If I do pivot, there are other names being thrown out,” said Chandler. “There are huge fights I can pivot and take.”
After waiting nearly two years for a career-altering bout against McGregor, it only makes sense that Chandler will continue waiting for it to finally materialize.
“The focus is on Conor,” said Chandler. “The UFC has a duty to look at other options. I love fighting. I love big opportunities and I’ve got a lot of options, but we’re still focused on Conor.”