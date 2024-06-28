Michael ‘Venom’ Page on Ian Garry: ‘I Am Going to Attack His Ego’
Michael “Venom” Page has built an extremely successful career in combat sports.
After winning 10 world championships in kickboxing, then spending nine years firmly cementing himself one of the faces of the Bellator brand, Page is now testing uncharted waters in the UFC.
“The UFC was always there in my mind,” said Page, 37. “That was always the goal. I needed to come here and give it one shot to see where I can get at the highest level.”
The years spent in Bellator will always be significant for Page (22-2), but he knew last year it was the right time to leave.
“The journey had run its course,” said Page. “It reminded me of when I was in kickboxing and I felt like I was done. I remember I had a fight in a big competition, and I didn’t necessarily perform badly, but my heart wasn’t in it. With Bellator, it came close to that. It was time for me to experience something new and move forward in my career.”
Page is incredibly difficult to defeat in the cage. Despite never winning gold in Bellator–remarkably, he only competed in one title bout across 19 fights–Page has a chance to rewrite history by becoming champion in the UFC.
In order to do that, he needs to emerge victorious in a pivotal welterweight fight tomorrow at UFC 303. Page and his opponent, Ian Machado Garry, are separated by 11 years, yet both in the exact same spot at the current moment.
The winner of this bout is one more victory away from a title shot. Garry (14-0) is the odds favorite to win, but the charismatic 26-year-old has never been tested against an opponent with the skill set of Page.
Page’s two losses–Douglas Lima knocked him out in 2019, and Logan Storley wrestled his way to the interim Bellator welterweight title in 2022 in a split decision win–don’t necessarily provide Garry with a blueprint on how to win. Page is a master at creating separation, which he proved during his UFC debut in March when he defeated Kevin Holland. That style will frustrate Garry, and it very well could force him into making a mistake.
Page is well aware that Garry wants to strike, but he is instead planning on taking Garry out of his comfort zone.
“He’s definitely trying to draw me into something,” said Page. “I’m the most awkward thing that’s in there. It’s not me going to fight him, it’s him coming to fight me. I just have to be the best version of myself.
“I don’t play that style of fighting. I don’t care what he says. I’m in there with a goal way bigger than my opponents. I’m very adaptable and I can just adjust in the cage. Regardless of what he says, I’m looking forward to putting on the show I always do.”
After years of being overlooked, Page is stepping into the biggest fight of his career at UFC 303. He has the chance to extend his winning streak to three, break Garry’s undefeated streak, and take one giant step closer to a piece of gold that has been out of his reach for far too long.
“I’m going to attack his ego first,” said Page. “Then I’ll put him to sleep.”
The Pick ‘Em Section
UFC 303 light heavyweight title bout: Alex Pereira (c) vs. Jiri Prochazka
- Pick: Jiri Prochazka
UFC 303 lightweight bout: Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes
- Pick: Brian Ortega
UFC 303 light heavyweight bout: Anthony Smith vs. Roman Dolidze
- Pick: Roman Dolidze
UFC 303 welterweight bout: Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael “Venom” Page
- Pick: Michael Page
UFC 303 women’s bantamweight bout: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson
- Pick: Mayra Bueno Silva
PFL 6 featherweight bout: Brendan Loughnane vs. Justin Gonzales
- Pick: Brendan Loughnane
Last week: 3-3
2024 record: 65-50