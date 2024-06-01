Poirier’s Last Stand: UFC 302 Preview & Predictions
Either Gold or... Retirement for Dustin Poirier
NEWARK, NJ–The prelude to the return of Conor McGregor takes place tonight at UFC 302. With so much attention focused on McGregor, this card, fittingly, features two of his fiercest rivals.
Islam Makhachev, who will be cornered by Khabib Nurmagomedov, defends his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier in the UFC 302 main event. Makhachev enters a massive favorite, and the safe bet for this bout is it ends with Poirier tapping–and then retiring.
There is a path to victory for Poirier: standing and striking. But why would Makhachev entertain that approach when he can break Poirier on the ground?
Makhachev (25-1) is a master of this sport. He has won 13 straight fights, and he is looking for his third straight title defense. Three of his last five opponents took the fight on short notice, and Makhachev then ripped them apart in the cage. Poirier (30-8, 1 NC) was effectively removed from title contention after getting knocked out last summer by Justin Gaethje. But Gaethje opted not to fight Makhachev on short notice last fall, the same decision Arman Tsarukyan made this spring. After defeating Benoit Saint Denis in March, Poirier had to accept this bout as it is his last chance at the undisputed title.
So Makhachev enters, again, with an advantage. His day will come and there will be a time where he is outclassed in the cage, but it will not be tonight.
Makhachev should be too much for Poirier, who will hopefully get the chance to go down swinging.
The Pick ‘Em Section
UFC 302 lightweight title bout: Islam Makhachev (c) vs. Dustin Poirier
- Pick: Islam Makhachev
UFC 302 middleweight bout: Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa
- Pick: Sean Strickland
UFC 302 middleweight bout: Kevin Holland vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk
- Pick: Kevin Holland
UFC 302 welterweight bout: Niko Price vs. Alex Morono
- Pick: Alex Morono
UFC 302 welterweight bout: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Randy Brown
- Pick: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
UFC 302 heavyweight bout: Jailton Almeida vs. Alexander Romanov
- Pick: Jailton Almeida
Two weeks ago: 4-1
2024 record: 50-43