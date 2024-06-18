Robert Whittaker on Fight Against Ikram Aliskerov: ‘I’m Going Headhunting’
Robert Whittaker prepared to face Khamzat Chimaev.
Instead, he will be tested against another one of the toughest middleweight fighters in the world: Ikram Aliskerov.
“Khamzat has a very specific fight style, so the change is less than ideal,” said Whittaker, who headlines the UFC on ABC card this Saturday in Saudi Arabia against Aliskerov. “Ikram has a very dangerous skillset. In some regards, this fight is more dangerous. But I’m used to this. It is what it is.”
Chimaev is off the card due to an undisclosed illness. The change in opponent will not deter Whittaker, who vowed to be at his best on Saturday.
“I’m in this game to fight,” said Whittaker, 33. “It’s how I make a living and how I provide for my family. There’s no question I’ll be there.”
A former undisputed middleweight champion, Whittaker (25-7) defeated Paulo Costa in February. His recent resume looks strikingly similar to fellow middleweight title contender Sean Strickland–like Strickland, there was a victory for Whittaker against Costa immediately after losing to Dricus du Plessis. A noticeable difference, however, is that Strickland defeated Israel Adesanya in the bout prior, and Adesanya is an opponent who defeated Whittaker twice, most recently in February of 2022.
“Winning opens doors,” said Whittaker. “I’m aware of that. But that’s all for later. I’m focused on Ikram. That’s the focus.”
A victory on Saturday could propel Whittaker into a title eliminator against Strickland. However, it will not come easy. This would be a career-altering victory for Aliskerov, putting him in direct pursuit of a title shot.
Having mastered the classic Dagestan grappling technique, Aliskerov (15-1) has blitzed through every nearly opponent. He lost to Chimaev in 2019 by knockout, the lone blemish on his record, and a win over Whittaker would be a monumental step forward.
Unproven on the biggest stage, Aliskerov now gets a chance to prove himself against one of the best in the world. Whittaker is excited about that prospect, seeking one more run at the title.
“I’m going headhunting,” said Whittaker. “I’m the predator in this fight, and I’m looking forward to sealing the deal.”